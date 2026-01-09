Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Is Bitcoin Too Cold or Is Silver Too Hot? Bloomberg's Top Strategist Ends Speculation

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 9/01/2026 - 14:53
    Bitcoin just fell to multiyear lows against silver, as metals rally on stock market froth, but Bloomberg warns this imbalance may snap back hard in 2026.
    Advertisement
    Is Bitcoin Too Cold or Is Silver Too Hot? Bloomberg's Top Strategist Ends Speculation
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Silver is acting as the speculative lead again, and Bitcoin looks like an asset waiting quietly for a rotation back. Mike McGlone from Bloomberg Intelligence says the Bitcoin-to-silver ratio is close to its key 1,000x floor. This level was hit during the 2018 and 2020 cycle resets, but it is under pressure now because U.S. stocks are still way overdue. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Mike McGlone

    The S&P 500 remains nearly 10% above its 200-day average, and the market cap-to-GDP ratio is hovering around historic extremes — pushing capital flows into hard assets like silver while starving risk assets like crypto.

    To put it simply, while silver is doing well amid all the equity froth, Bitcoin is slipping into deeper undervaluation territory. The chart comparing BTC/XAG and the U.S. market cap-to-GDP clearly shows this divergence.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Risks Becoming $2 Stablecoin, Coinbase Reveals 4 Proofs of Crypto Reset, '$10,000 Zcash' Advocate Ends Speculation on ZEC Developers' Scandal
    Ripple-Backed Evernorth to Expand XRPL Adoption
    Crypto Market Review: Worst Shiba Inu (SHIB) Denial Since September 2025, This Can Save Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Price in Good Spot Now
    Too Quiet? Bitcoin Volatility Hits Record Low

    2026 is like 2021, but the opposite

    McGlone's main warning is that 2026 might turn out to be the opposite of 2021. Silver's 100-week spike to 2.25x its long-term moving average has only happened during parabolic blowoffs in the past, and this time it is happening while Bitcoin remains below its equivalent 1.0x threshold. The spread is a good sign that metals and crypto are at different risk levels.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/09/2026 - 13:47
    Notorious Bitcoin Whale Opens Mega $30,065,443 XRP Long: Details
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The baseline? A soft-landing scenario with silver retracing toward $50 and Bitcoin returning to $50,000. That is not a positive outlook on either of them — it is more like a reality check. The bottom line is that silver's outperformance might not last, and Bitcoin's underperformance might not be fair.

    Right now, Silver's going strong, but it might just be emotional. On the other hand, Bitcoin's not moving much, which could be a sign that big institutions are waiting to see how things play out.

    Advertisement
    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin #Bloomberg
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 9, 2026 - 14:49
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 9
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 14:42
    Goldman Sachs Veteran Slams XRP Critics
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 14:53
    Is Bitcoin Too Cold or Is Silver Too Hot? Bloomberg's Top Strategist Ends Speculation
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 9, 2026 - 14:49
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 9
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 14:42
    Goldman Sachs Veteran Slams XRP Critics
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 14:30
    Less Than One Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burned: This Is Why It's Ridiculous
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 14:15
    Ripple Obtains Major License in UK
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 14:53
    Is Bitcoin Too Cold or Is Silver Too Hot? Bloomberg's Top Strategist Ends Speculation
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 9, 2026 - 14:49
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 9
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 14:42
    Goldman Sachs Veteran Slams XRP Critics
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD