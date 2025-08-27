Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

All top coins from the top 10 list are again in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.45% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the local channel. However, if the daily bar closes near the resistance, the upward move may lead to the test of the $112,000 area.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto has not bounced back too far after a false breakout of the support of $109,283.

If the situation does not change, there is a chance to see an ongoing correction to the $106,000-$108,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle's closure in terms of the previous bar's low. If its breakout happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $105,000 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $111,130 at press time.