Bitcoin Price to $1 Million? Dan Tapiero Issues Crazy Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin (BTC) has continued its price fluctuations in the last month, dropping 4% within the last seven days. Notwithstanding this volatility, Dan Tapiero, the founder of 50T Funds, has made a bold prediction about the future price of the asset. Tapiero believes Bitcoin could hit $1 million in the next 10 years.

Advertisement

Dan Tapiero predicts Bitcoin market cap could hit $20 trillion

According to Tapiero, despite Bitcoin’s huge potential, there is still a wide gap in the adoption of the digital asset. Globally, BTC has not been fully adopted and recognized by the traditional financial system, a development that is slowing its growth and price value.

He noted that gold faced similar sidelining as a monetary asset, particularly after the U.S left the "gold standard" in the 1970s. However, the precious metal has now regained its role as a store of financial value.

Imagine.



Physical Gold only being re-monitized for real now.



Bitcoin as digital gold still just narrative.



Tradfi far away from actually implementing narrative.



Yes. It is still that early.



Btc to 1mm in 10yrs is $20T value...just 2% of total world assets.



Still so early.🚀 pic.twitter.com/3iV6ni8WYq — Dan Tapiero (@DTAPCAP) September 24, 2025

Notably, the central banks of different nations are diversifying their reserves and using gold as a store of value. "Physical Gold is only being re-monetized for real now," Tapiero stated.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, China is aiming to become a custodian of foreign sovereign gold reserves. The country seeks to become less dependent on the U.S. fiat currency and shore up its own asset reserve.

Tapiero believes that just like gold, Bitcoin is undergoing a growth arc and is still in its early stage of adoption, even after 15 years of existence. He insists that once traditional finance starts using Bitcoin as a core monetary asset, the value will soar astronomically.

He believes that the Bitcoin price could reach $1 million per coin in the next 10 years, with an over $20 trillion market capitalization. According to his analysis, this is not impossible considering that even at that amount, Bitcoin will only account for 2% of all global assets, which could have hit $1 quadrillion by then.

Can Bitcoin replicate gold’s longevity?

It is worth mention that Tapiero’s analysis and predictions assume that Bitcoin will not succumb to several technological innovations that might emerge. It is based on the assumption that the digital asset would have the longevity of gold and not be replaced.

However, if Bitcoin follows the precedent laid by physical gold, the asset has the potential to increase in value.

Other notable voices have also been bullish about the value Bitcoin could hit in the near future. Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitter, had in September 2024 predicted that Bitcoin could hit $1 million by 2030.