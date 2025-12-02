Advertisement
    Bitcoin on the Verge of 40% Crash, Bollinger Bands Warn

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 2/12/2025 - 15:25
    Bitcoin may look calm at $87,000, but the Bollinger Bands say this pause does not mean safety, with the chart slipping under the midband and opening the door to a far more dangerous move.
    Bitcoin on the Verge of 40% Crash, Bollinger Bands Warn
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin (BTC) continues its wild ride that started in autumn and continues into winter, with December seeing the price of the major cryptocurrency lose as much as 3.5% in just two days, per TradingView. While the price of BTC seems to stabilize at around $87,000, the environment — and, more importantly, the chart structure — does not look stable at all. 

    This fragility is particularly evident in the Bollinger Bands, a popular indicator developed by veteran trader John Bollinger. 

    For those not familiar, the bands represent a trading range for the asset, built from a 20-day moving average and two standard deviations on both sides. Seasoned market participants use the indicator to understand what market momentum the asset — Bitcoin in this case — currently sits at and what bias prevails.

    BTC/USD by TradingView

    Looking at the price of BTC on the monthly time frame perfectly characterizes why the cryptocurrency seems so fragile in its current setup, extreme fear aside. The month opened for Bitcoin with a nasty red candle that erased all the late-November gains, pushed the price under the middle band and immediately switched the mode to a bearish one. 

    Bitcoin to $52,000: Bad dream no more

    In this case, it is now more probable for BTC to hit the lower band — at $52,000 right now — a scenario that implies a 40% crash from the current $87,000 price tag.

    If one were to defy this option for Bitcoin, it might be said that the current dip below the midband is nothing more than manipulation, but for this thesis to prove correct, the price would need to flip back above $88,890 per BTC and stay there for at least a week. 

    Until this happens, it is bear mode for Bitcoin, with hitting $52,000 as the prime scenario.

