Morning Crypto Report: $1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton Boosts XRP and Cardano (ADA), "$1 Million BTC" Advocate Samson Mow Backs Michael Saylor, When to Buy Bitcoin? Jim Cramer Teases Outlook

Tuesday opens with institutions driving the narrative as $1.69 trillion Franklin Templeton expands its EZPZ crypto index with XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, LINK and XLM. In the meantime, Strategy raises $1.44 billion in cash after $1.48 billion in MSTR sales, pushing Saylor from absolute BTC holder to conditional seller, while Mow calls it a fortress move. All this while Cramer hints at a Bitcoin support map after the post-October drop.

TL;DR

Franklin Templeton adds XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, LINK, XLM to its crypto index ETF.

Mow calls Saylor’s setup an unassailable Bitcoin fortress.

Cramer hints at BTC support near the broad $80,000 area.

XRP and Cardano (ADA) boosted by $1.69 trillion Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Digital Assets confirmed that the Franklin Crypto Index ETF (EZPZ) now includes XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, LINK and XLM. Until this update, the product held only Bitcoin and Ethereum, making this expansion the first real multiasset representation offered by a financial behemoth, with $1.69 trillion in managed capital. The announcement positions EZPZ as an evolving index fund with regulatory-gated additions and Coinbase custody.

EZPZ shows a NAV of $22.27 as of Dec. 1, with $6.68 million in net assets and a 15.3% return since its February 2025 launch.

The holdings data matches the allocation: BTC at 74.47%, ETH at 13.04%, XRP at 6.63%, SOL at 3.35%, DOGE at 1%, ADA at 0.8%, LINK at 0.38% and XLM at 0.33%. This is a small ETF in dollar terms, but exposure decisions from a trillion-tier sponsor matter for sentiment because they feed the narrative that traditional finance is shifting from binary BTC-ETH frameworks to broad crypto beta.

XRP also maintained one of the largest cumulative inflow footprints across the dedicated ETFs: $349.45 million for XRPC, $169.20 million for XRP, $123.98 million for GXRP and $113.63 million for XRPZ. Together they sit above $723 million in net assets, equal to 0.6% of XRP’s market cap.

Daily flows for Dec. 1 reached $89.65 million across all tickers, confirming that the segment remains active even during the bloodbath on the market.

Jim Cramer teases good stuff about Bitcoin

Controversial CNBC host Jim Cramer posted that he has "good stuff tonight about where Bitcoin can hold," signaling that his Mad Money segment will focus on BTC’s support map. His phrasing directly follows BTC’s 40% fall from October 2025 highs, a move that erased multiple bullish weeks and plunged the market into a debate over whether the $100,000 price tag is ever again achievable.

Interestingly, Cramer ties crypto into a comparison between "physical AI" — robotics, humanoid production pipelines and real-world automation capable of reaching billion-unit scale — and the "chatbot dogfight" that dominates headlines.

This contrast mirrors the current investment tilt toward hardware AI, which has become a capital sink comparable to cloud adoption 10 years ago.

BTC/USD by TradingView

In this framing, Bitcoin sits at the intersection: a macro asset trying to stabilize around the $80,000 zone, while risk flows are being absorbed by the AI sector instead of crypto. His message implies he sees definable levels where buyers step in, despite his earlier pessimism for BTC.

$1 million BTC advocate Samson Mow defends Saylor and Strategy

Samson Mow responded to market panic around Strategy’s $1.48 billion sale of MSTR shares and its shift into a $1.44 billion cash reserve. For him, Saylor has built an "unassailable Bitcoin fortress" and that adding a dollar moat around it strengthens the structure instead of weakening it.

The key line? It may be impossible for anyone to replicate what he has constructed.

Market stress came from Strategy confirming that BTC sales are now considered an option, though not imminent. Saylor admitted that selling BTC could be used to support the equity through buybacks or to adjust mNAV if necessary. The firm emphasized that debt coverage is fully secured for 21 months and that real margin-call risk barely exists.

Strategy noted that at a BTC price of $10.4K, their NAV would only then meet the debt level, which removes panic-level thresholds from the discussion. Nevertheless, Saylor’s tone created doubt because he opened the door to decisions he previously treated as taboo. Equities responded immediately, with MSTR dropping 12%.

Observers see the tension point in mNAV: if it drops under 0.8 or even 0.7 on a fully diluted basis, the firm might consider a BTC sale to stabilize MSTR’s price per share. This is the scenario the market intends to pressure.

Mow, however, frames the reserve raise as defensive, arguing that defending the "fortress" is easier than attacking it.

Crypto market outlook

The market enters Tuesday with a setup that is begging for a decisive move in either direction, but the weight rests on whether Bitcoin can stabilize above the mid-$80,000 area.

Key levels to watch:

Bitcoin (BTC): Trading in the mid-$86,000 band. If it cannot push back toward $88,000, the chart opens a clean slide into the low-$84,000 area.

XRP: Sits near $2.05. A move toward $2.30 becomes possible only if BTC stabilizes, otherwise it stays pinned.

Cardano (ADA): Stuck around $0.63 with no independent momentum — direction follows BTC entirely.