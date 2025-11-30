Bitcoin Must Close Above $93,000 or Bull Cycle Breaks, Top Trader Warns

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin is ending November inside a zone that traders usually treat as routine support, but this time the entire monthly structure is tied to one number — $93,000, which is, according to the popular trader DonAlt, the level that remains the single line that decides whether BTC keeps the higher-time frame bull bias or slips into a deeper corrective leg that wipes out the clean structure built over the last several months.

For those not familiar, DonAlt is a renowned voice in the crypto trading community, with one of his latest calls predicting a 700% rally for XRP — a token many overlook due to its controversial reputation — in late 2024.

The chart presented by the trader shows how the market is set up right now, with the rejection near $115,000 forcing BTC back into the same green block that powered the breakout out of the $80,000 range.

What are current Bitcoin price scenarios?

DonAlt explained that the only reason he kept taking bullish setups on the daily was the possibility of the monthly reclaim, because a close above $93,500 would instantly fix the higher-time frame picture and give BTC a direct route back into the $110,000-$120,000 pocket without waiting for new catalysts or sudden inflows, and this is exactly the kind of environment where strong candles can reappear without warning if the structure is valid.

If the monthly close lands under that level, the market loses the straightforward bullish argument and shifts into a setup where dips can move toward $85,000 or even the mid-$70,000 zone where the so-called average price of Strategy is waiting to be tested.