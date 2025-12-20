Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 20

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 20/12/2025 - 15:37
    Can the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) return above $90,000 next week?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 20
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The weekend has started with bulls' dominance, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.25% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $87,791 and the resistance of $88,522. As neither side is dominating, sideways trading around the current price is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from the main levels. The volume remains low, which means neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough strength to seize the initiative.

    Bulls may only start thinking about an upward move if the nearest level of $90,000 is broken.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. In this case, traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility until the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $88,222 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
