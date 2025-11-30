Advertisement
    Morning Crypto Report: Vitalik Buterin Issues Zcash (ZEC) Warning, XRP Teases 69% Price Rise, $100,000 BTC Is Real in 2025: Bollinger Bands

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 30/11/2025 - 13:10
    Crypto enters the final Sunday of November with ZEC facing a governance warning from Vitalik Buterin, XRP preparing for a December built on a 69% historical return and Bitcoin pressing into a setup that puts $100,000 within reach.
    Morning Crypto Report: Vitalik Buterin Issues Zcash (ZEC) Warning, XRP Teases 69% Price Rise, $100,000 BTC Is Real in 2025: Bollinger Bands
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Sunday closes the monthly candles in crypto while traditional markets stay offline. That always produces a market where the last hours of the month carry far more weight than usual, because crypto resolves its monthly structure without any pull from equities or macro flows.

    ZEC has governance risk back in focus after Vitalik Buterin issued a direct warning. XRP prepares for a December that historically brought one of its best return profiles. Bitcoin’s Bollinger Bands reveal a setup that can turn the entire market to a new advance if the mid-band flips in the coming days.

    TL;DR

    • Vitalik Buterin warns Zcash: token-based governance may erode privacy over time.
    • XRP enters December with a historical 69% average return.
    • Bitcoin’s Bollinger Bands show the first clear route to $100,000 if mid-band breaks.

    Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin warns Zcash (ZEC) community

    Vitalik Buterin pushed Zcash into the center of the governance discussion again with one of his strongest warnings on the topic in years, expressing hope that Zcash "resists the dark hand of token voting" — a repeat of the stance Buterin laid out in his 2021 analysis.

    Back then Ethereum creator argued that coin-weighted governance is structurally flawed. His position is simple: coin-weighted governance hands control to short-term holders who are willing to trade away core features, and privacy is the first thing that gets weakened when the median voter optimizes for quick upside.

    This lands right as ZEC cools from its run above $700 to the $440-$470 zone and the ecosystem debates how future governance should work. At the same time, the supply structure is shifting in a way that strengthens his point.

    About 5 million ZEC, basically 30% of all circulating supply, is already locked in shielded pools, where balances remain visible but owners and flows disappear.

    With governance pressure rising and liquid supply tightening, Zcash is approaching a decision that will determine whether its privacy model stays valid or ends up shaped by short-term token incentives.

    XRP teases 69% price breakout

    As November 2025 is about to be gone and forgotten, all eyes are on December, where the historical data by CryptoRank on XRP’s monthly performance shows one of the most asymmetric setups across the major assets. Since 2013, December has produced an average return of about 69% for XRP.

    That number stands out not only because it is high, but because XRP tends to display its highest monthly variability in the final month of the year.

    This time the monthly candle closes on a Sunday. That is the type of close that gives crypto far more influence because equities and FX are not trading. Unfortunately or not, this factor also often creates a move that arrives in the final hours of the month without any friction from other markets.

    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank

    November for XRP was a difficult month. The drawdown reached about 26% at one point, cutting through supports without any meaningful reaction. Only in the final stretch did XRP recover part of the decline, bringing the monthly result to around -13%. For a top-tier asset that is a large loss, and it adds pressure to the December open.

    Now the focus is on whether XRP can go by with the historical pattern. If the market leans into December's festive narrative, even a partial repeat of past performance would put XRP into a range where a 69% climb is on the table. This is why the monthly close matters: the entire setup resets the moment the December candle opens.

    Bitcoin to $100,000? Bollinger Bands say yes

    Bitcoin's daily Bollinger Bands are tightening into a setup that usually marks the start of a real expansion. The whole case now depends on just one line — the mid-band. When BTC goes above it, the bias changes straight away and the upper band near $102,000 becomes the main target, as per TradingView.

    The price has been heading toward that line for a few sessions now, but every time it pauses below it, the market is like, "Do buyers actually have the strength to take control?"

    Article image
    BTC/USD by TradingView

    If BTC stays under the mid-band for too long, the chart turns into a signal of exhaustion, not preparation, and there is room for another pullback. If BTC clears the mid-band around the monthly close, the picture changes fast.

    The path to six figures becomes the main scenario, and the market finally gets the clean technical route it has not seen in weeks. The whole thing depends on one confirmation — nothing else matters in the short term.

    Crypto market outlook

    Crypto moves into the final hours of November with enough unfinished setups to spark a real move before the month closes. Bitcoin, XRP and ZEC carry most of the weight this weekend, but the rest of the market still sets the tone for December.

    Key levels to watch:

    • Zcash (ZEC): Trading at $440-$470 with resistance at $520-$560 and support at $410 and $390.
    • XRP: Sitting at $2.18-$2.22 with upside targets at $2.52 and $3.70 and support at $2.
    • Bitcoin (BTC): Pressing under the $92,000 mid-band with a $102,000 target, resistance at $89,500 and support at $87,000, $84,000 and $80,600.

    #Zcash #XRP #Bitcoin #ZCash News #XRP News #Bitcoin News #Ripple News
