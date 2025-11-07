AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Is Not on Sale; It Is Ridiculously Overpriced: Peter Schiff

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 7/11/2025 - 12:34
    Peter Schiff slams Bitcoin rebound, notes last opportunity to sell above $100,000.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Is Not on Sale; It Is Ridiculously Overpriced: Peter Schiff
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Schiff, a well-known gold advocate, argues that Bitcoin (BTC) is not on sale and is currently overpriced. His comment is a classic example of his long-standing bearish view on Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

    Advertisement

    Peter Schiff says Bitcoin at $100K is overpriced

    "Bitcoin isn't on sale," Schiff wrote in an X post. He added that Bitcoin is ridiculously overpriced at the current price of around $100,000.

    In his view, Bitcoin has no intrinsic value, meaning it does not produce cash flow and is not backed by anything tangible.

    Therefore, he argued that a six-figure price is absurdly detached from reality. Schiff believes the Bitcoin price boom is a speculative bubble that will soon burst.

    Once it crashes, Peter Schiff thinks holders of the coin will never again be able to sell at elevated levels. In essence, Schiff is urging users to sell their stash while Bitcoin is still at the $100,000 level.

    He urged investors to cash out their Bitcoin and buy real assets, such as gold, Schiff’s favorite, as well as real estate and stocks.

    His comment quickly raised discussions within the online crypto community, with many disagreeing with his perspective about Bitcoin.

    One commenter thanked Schiff, stating that the market usually experiences a bullish price reversal every time he posts a FUD-filled tweet.

    In response, Schiff noted that he has been posting almost daily, and Bitcoin has fallen 25% since hitting its October high.

    Another Bitcoin supporter added that BTC is not overpriced but underowned. He pointed out that only 2.3 million BTC are available for mining, and less than 1.5 million BTC trade freely on exchanges.

    Is this the end for Bitcoin?

    Intriguingly, Schiff is just one among many others who have shared bearish sentiment toward BTC. 

    In a recent U.Today report, popular trader DonAlt said he would wait until BTC reclaimed $110,000 before even thinking about a bottom. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 11/07/2025 - 10:44
    Ripple's Chris Larsen Enters World's Wealthiest 200 Individuals: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    DonAlt also warned that Michael Saylor’s Strategy could lose as much as 55% of its value if Bitcoin fails to hold $100,000.

    Furthermore, leading asset manager BlackRock has moved from accumulating BTC to disposing the asset. Recently, BlackRock executed a massive Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) offload as the bearish market took off.

    As of press time, the BTC price remained in a tight range, with the price oscillating around $100,359. In the past 24 hours, the BTC value has dropped 2.5%.

    However, market activity is still high, as indicated by the trading volume, which jumped 32.24% to $78 billion.

    #Peter Schiff #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 12:13
    Michael Saylor's Strategy (MSTR) Plunges 30%: CryptoQuant Analyst Demonstrates Why It's Bad
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 10:44
    Ripple's Chris Larsen Enters World's Wealthiest 200 Individuals: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    LP-Free Perpetuals Exchange Leverup Available Now, Powered by Monad
    Sonami Announces Presale Developments and Layer 2 Expansion
    Toobit Integrates CCXT, Giving Every Trader Access to Professional-Grade Trading Systems
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 12:34
    Bitcoin Is Not on Sale; It Is Ridiculously Overpriced: Peter Schiff
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 12:13
    Michael Saylor's Strategy (MSTR) Plunges 30%: CryptoQuant Analyst Demonstrates Why It's Bad
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 7, 2025 - 10:44
    Ripple's Chris Larsen Enters World's Wealthiest 200 Individuals: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all