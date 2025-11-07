AdvertisementAdvert.
    Ripple's Chris Larsen Enters World's Wealthiest 200 Individuals: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 7/11/2025 - 10:44
    Ripple Cofounder and Chairman Chris Larsen is now officially among the world's wealthiest 200 individuals, according to the most recent Bloomberg rating.
    Ripple's Chris Larsen Enters World's Wealthiest 200 Individuals: Details
    According to Bloomberg, Ripple Cofounder and Chairman Chris Larsen now ranks among the world's wealthiest 200 individuals.

    Bloomberg highlighted that a good year for Ripple boosted Larsen's fortune above $15 billion: the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ended its five-year lawsuit against Ripple in August, and the current favorable regulatory climate for cryptocurrencies helped.

    On Wednesday, Ripple announced it had closed a $500 million strategic investment at a $40 billion valuation, led by Fortress Investment Group and Citadel Securities. The new funding round, together with the approximately 9% gain this year for the XRP price, has increased Larsen's fortune into the billions.

    Ripple Backs Fed’s 'Skinny' Account Plan

    Chris Larsen's fortune is estimated at $15.3 billion, which places him among the 200 richest people in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is valuing his wealth for the first time.

    Most of Larsen’s net worth is split between his 18% Ripple stake and his 2.7 billion XRP holdings, recently valued at about $6.3 billion. He also has a portfolio of real estate and other investments worth around $1.8 billion, which he disclosed to Bloomberg.

    Ripple gaining traction

    In 2012, Larsen cofounded OpenCoin, which would eventually become Ripple. He served as chief executive officer until 2016, when he became executive chairman.

    In October, when Evernorth — the first of its kind institutional vehicle for XRP —launched, Larsen announced a 50 million XRP investment in the firm drawn from his crypto wallets.

    Ripple continues to advance, with the company doubling its customer base quarter-over-quarter, according to Ripple President Monica Long, who attributed the growth to increased adoption of stablecoin payments and regulatory clarity that "really opened up the market" in the U.S. and abroad.

    At the just-concluded Swell event, Ripple revealed its collaboration with Mastercard, WebBank and Gemini to introduce RLUSD settlement on the XRP Ledger for fiat credit card payments, beginning with the Gemini XRP credit card.

