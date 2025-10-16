AdvertisementAdvert.
    'Bitcoin Is Much Better Than Gold Now': Miles Deutscher

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 16/10/2025 - 12:51
    Bitcoin indeed losing to gold in terms of general market performance, but it could be better longer-term choice
    'Bitcoin Is Much Better Than Gold Now': Miles Deutscher
    Miles Deutscher believes Bitcoin is now a far better investment than gold. His comment comes as gold continues its parabolic ascent, adding an estimated $300 billion in market capitalization per day, effectively matching Bitcoin’s entire valuation every 24 hours.

    Way more potential

    Although the speed is remarkable, Deutscher most likely argues that Bitcoin is the more asymmetric wager going forward because this explosive move may have already priced in a large portion of the upside. In 2025, gold has clearly dominated the performance charts. Since March, the precious metal has outperformed Bitcoin by a wide margin, rising over 105% year-to-date compared to BTC’s more modest gains.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Charts circulating on social media show the difference between Bitcoin’s more cautious consolidation around the $110,000-$115,000 range and gold’s unrelenting ascent. But the focus of Deutscher’s argument is marginal opportunity, not historical performance. Bitcoin, in contrast to gold, benefits greatly from volatility. It is designed to capture speculative capital, technological adoption and liquidity expansion. In a risk-averse world, gold is the store of wealth, while Bitcoin is the call option on the digital future.

    Bitcoin leads sentiment

    That distinction is important at this point in the cycle. Although gold’s quick capitalization growth suggests a crowded market and overzealous enthusiasm, Bitcoin is still trading in a way that allows for upside potential if sentiment toward macro risk levels is down. Despite recent declines, Bitcoin is still technically above its 200-day moving average (~$108,000) and is on a positive long-term trend. After the consolidation is finished, the RSI, which is close to neutral, may indicate the possibility of another upward move.

    However, once momentum wanes, gold’s parabolic trajectory might invite mean reversion. In general, the balance between risk and reward has been reversed. Gold’s skyrocketing price has made it seem like a safe haven on steroids, but Bitcoin still has the growth potential of an established digital asset, with a limited supply and worldwide accessibility.

    If the value of gold continues to increase by one Bitcoin per day, it might be wiser to position yourself in the digital equivalent, which has not yet reached its peak, rather than chase the metal. Bitcoin is the asset with the highest potential reward and the highest volatility, according to Deutscher.

