Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Market Bill Stalled Again

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 8/12/2025 - 20:48
    The bill is alive, but the path to passage is now delayed, with critical language still pending from the White House and political dynamics unresolved.
    Advertisement
    Crypto Market Bill Stalled Again
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Senator Mark Warner recently spoke at MoonPay’s New York office about the current status of the crypto market structure bill, stressing that passing it before the Christmas break will be extremely challenging. 

    Advertisement

    The main reason is that key language from the White House is still missing for two critical sections of the bill: ethics provisions and quorum requirements.

    Warner explained that there is a broader tension about who is driving the legislation. 

    At some point, Republican lawmakers will have to clarify whether they see this as a White House-led initiative or a Congressional decision. 

    Advertisement

    He also stressed that both his team and Republican staffers are engaged in intensive daily discussions, putting in hours of work to negotiate the details. 

    He is confident that the bill will eventually be completed, but emphasized that careful deliberation is necessary to ensure it is structured correctly.

    More obstacles

    At the same time, some members of Congress are pushing for national‑security safeguards in the legislation. For instance, Elizabeth Warren and Jack Reed recently pressed the Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of the Treasury to scrutinize crypto ventures. They have specifically raised concerns about possible token sales to entities linked to illicit actors.

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Dec 8, 2025 - 20:37
    Peter Brandt Reveals Shocking Bitcoin Price Target, Ripple CTO Doubles Down on XRP Ledger, Shiba Inu Faces Extreme On-Chain Anomaly – Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 18:31
    Ripple CEO Spotlights Groundbreaking XRP ETF Milestone
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Moca Network Launches MocaProof Beta, the Digital Identity Verification and Reward Platform
    SemiLiquid Unveils Programmable Credit Protocol, Built with Avalanche, Advancing Institutional Credit on Tokenised Collateral
    MNEE: Building the Next-Generation Infrastructure for Digital Dollar Mobility
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 20:48
    Crypto Market Bill Stalled Again
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 20:37
    Peter Brandt Reveals Shocking Bitcoin Price Target, Ripple CTO Doubles Down on XRP Ledger, Shiba Inu Faces Extreme On-Chain Anomaly – Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 18:31
    Ripple CEO Spotlights Groundbreaking XRP ETF Milestone
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD