Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are in the green zone again, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 0.63% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $2,921 and the resistance of $2,938. As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar. The technical position of ETH has not changed a lot since yesterday.

The volume is low, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' energy. All in all, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of the main altcoin does not have enough strength for a sharp move. In this case, traders are unlikely to witness sharp ups or downs soon.

Ethereum is trading at $2,928 at press time.