Bitcoin Faces $95,000 Deadline: Top Trader Drops Major BTC Price Outlook Update

Well-known market analyst DonAlt issued a fresh Bitcoin outlook after Nvidia’s earnings report triggered a brief surge in risk appetite . The $4.6 trillion tech giant reported $57.01 billion in Q3 revenue, versus an expected $55.19 billion, and projected $63.70-$66.30 billion for Q4, against a consensus of $61.98 billion.

The stock gained about 4.5% after hours, which helped Bitcoin break free from the $88,000-$92,000 range that has served as the cycle’s safety net.

According to DonAlt, however, the bounce only fixed the daily chart. The weekly and monthly structures remain under pressure. Bitcoin needs to reach $94,000 to stop the weekly damage, and it must close above $95,000 by the end of the month, in 10 days, to avoid confirming a deeper breakdown.

$BTC



NVIDIA pump rescued the daily

Still needs to pump to $94k to rescue the weekly

And then hold $95k to close the monthly



This is at least a first step but it's a long treacherous road to recover from this pic.twitter.com/Fs6HoaSwcA — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) November 20, 2025

The lower band, where Bitcoin is currently trading, served as the main support level through the end of 2024. Back then, each touch produced fast reversals, but the current environment is marked by thinner liquidity and increased selling pressure. Although Nvidia’s surprise beat provided a short-term boost, it does not alter the larger outlook.

What's next for Bitcoin price?

The recovery map is straightforward. Step one came from the equity catalyst. Step two is reclaiming $94,000, a level that has rejected Bitcoin multiple times over the past two months. Step three is closing above $95,000, which is the only way to prevent a slide toward price areas last seen in mid-2024.

The update reduces the situation to simple math: Bitcoin can improve its position, but only if it starts closing above levels it has failed to hold since early autumn.