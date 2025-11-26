Advertisement
    Bitcoin Cash Rockets 8% as Crypto Market Eyes Rebound

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 26/11/2025 - 14:55
    Bitcoin Cash (BCH) jumps 8% to outperform Bitcoin on multiple time frames.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is bullish and outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency asset, Bitcoin (BTC), in the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin Cash has climbed by a significant 8% in price to outshine BTC.

    BCH outperforms Bitcoin across key metrics

    Notably, Bitcoin Cash witnessed a technical breakout and has managed to stay above the $520 resistance level. 

    The asset is supported by several bullish indicators, including a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.62, which is trending upwards. Traders are interpreting this as a signal of a sustained rebound from its previous slip-up.

    The positive outlook for BCH comes amid an anticipated broader market reversal. The general market is down slightly by 0.73%, but there are indications that a recovery is underway. 

    Bitcoin Cash investors remain optimistic that if the broader market recovers, it could catalyze to push the asset back toward the $555 resistance level.

    A breach of this resistance could see Bitcoin Cash targeting $600 in the long term. However, if it fails to sustain the momentum, it could slip below the $500 support. 

    As of press time, Bitcoin Cash was changing hands at $531.13, which represents a 1.89% increase in the last 24 hours.

    The potential to climb higher exists as the coin previously hit a peak of $536.42 before experiencing volatility. It faces low trading volume challenges, however, as this metric is down 26.01% to $313.02 million.

    Despite this performance, Bitcoin Cash is outperforming Bitcoin on multiple time frames, including 18% year-to-date growth. 

    Bitcoin is trading down by 0.97% at $86,635.96 within the same time frame. Its volume is also in the red zone as market participants exercise caution.

    Bitcoin Cash on bullish run

    Bitcoin Cash has been showing signs of a bullish rally, with the coin closing in on Cardano (ADA). 

    It threatens to edge Cardano off the list of top 10 crypto assets by market capitalization as it closes the gap in their figures.

    A rebound above $550 will significantly narrow the lead that Cardano has on BCH, given the continued downward pressure ADA is witnessing.

    This is not the first time that Bitcoin Cash has been decoupling from the broader crypto market. 

    In September 2025, while other altcoins were bearish, BCH saw a spike in volume that positively impacted its price outlook. This was because institutional demand pushed the asset’s open interest up significantly.

    #Bitcoin Cash
