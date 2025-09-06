Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Cash Shines Amid Altcoin Bloodbath, Volume Jumps 32%

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 6/09/2025 - 11:29
    Bitcoin Cash in spotlight as trading volume shows sustained bullish momentum
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Cash Shines Amid Altcoin Bloodbath, Volume Jumps 32%
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Amid the downward trend that hit altcoins in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has defied the odds. The asset has seen a spike in volume and an appreciable increase in price outlook. CoinMarketCap data shows that BCH registered an over 32% increase within this time frame.

    Advertisement

    Institutional and retail demand for BCH drive momentum

    Notably, the spike came as institutional interest in Bitcoin Cash pushed the asset’s open interest up by over 23%. There was also an increase in retail interest following the bullish performance of BCH in July. Notably, the coin outperformed Bitcoin, the leading digital asset, by 20% in July.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/01/2025 - 15:03
    Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Suddenly up 12%: Two Reasons
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin Cash’s Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is at 58.85, confirms the asset’s bullish momentum, leading to increased activity by investors. This has pushed trading volume up by 32.12% to $703.98 million.

    With volume over $500 million, market participants need to keep a watchful eye on the asset as sentiments could easily shift from neutral to greed.

    Bitcoin Cash has recorded a boost in price as the coin reached an intraday peak of $618.56 before witnessing a major correction. As of this writing, BCH was changing hands at $601.39, representing a 0.95% increase in the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Bitcoin Cash Daily Price Chart | Source: CoinMarketCap

    Can Bitcoin Cash hold $600 level?

    The current bullish momentum of Bitcoin Cash was ignited within the week as it formed a golden cross on its hourly chart. At the time, BCH was trading at $560, but the asset has since gained over $40 to flip the $600 price level.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 10:54
    2009 Satoshi-Era Whale Begins $70 Million Bitcoin Sell-Off
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The price uptick has increased Bitcoin Cash’s ranking in the cryptocurrency market. It has climbed from the 15th position and now ranks 14th. The asset is on a bullish wave despite the struggling outlook of most altcoins.

    However, with price trading near $600, market watchers are monitoring to see if ecosystem bulls have enough momentum to keep it from crashing below this level.

    #Bitcoin Cash
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 11:11
    Top DEX Hyperliquid Ships Massive Upgrade, Introduces USDH Stablecoin
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 10:10
    Shiba Inu Major Death Cross Appears Again: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Profitable Mining Platform Demonstrates Fresh Cloud Instruments
    Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025
    Lowkick Studio Launches $SHARDS Token on Top Tier Exchanges for WorldShards MMORPG
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 11:29
    Bitcoin Cash Shines Amid Altcoin Bloodbath, Volume Jumps 32%
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 11:11
    Top DEX Hyperliquid Ships Massive Upgrade, Introduces USDH Stablecoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 10:10
    Shiba Inu Major Death Cross Appears Again: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all