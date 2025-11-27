Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Thanksgiving Pump: Rally or Big Fakeout?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 27/11/2025 - 12:51
    Bitcoin's rally could be the next logical step after the digital gold somewhat recovered before Thanksgiving.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The order flow indicates that buyers are not giving up, and the short-term structure of Bitcoin is beginning to appear more and more skewed toward a possible continuation move.

    Market absorbs liquidity

    The real story here is revealed by the footprint charts: a persistent bid that sits beneath the market and absorbs every slight decline. This is not a group of small market purchases; there is persistent, deliberate bidding pressure that consistently pushes the price back above $90,000 whenever it tries to decline.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Passive sellers on both spot and perps are being put to the test by this persistent bid below price. They are still active, as evidenced by the liquidity stack above $92,000, but unlike the early-November meltdown, their efforts are no longer driving the market lower. They are compelled to sit and take in pressure instead.

    One side eventually gives in, and at the moment, sellers are not applying any pressure. The crucial spot to keep an eye on is precisely where your footprint leaves a mark.

    Buyers' composition

    • The first indication that buyer aggression is shifting from absorption to initiative is a large delta print above $91,000. Price will break through resistance more quickly than most anticipate if those deltas abruptly shift from being primarily defensive to full-attack.

    • The real wall is the $92,000 front-running by passive sellers. The heatmap of the order book clearly displays resting liquidity stacked just below $92,000. The only thing preventing Bitcoin from going into acceleration mode is those offers.

    When looking at the daily chart, momentum is shifting, and the bounce off the sub-$85,000 lows is still present. A clean higher-low structure is forming, intraday the volume is increasing and the RSI is recovering from being oversold. A trend reversal is not evident in this situation, but buyers have regained control of the short-term auction.

    The next U.S. session is important. They will want follow-through if this aggressive bid is legitimate, which is likely given the size of the prints. Holding above $90,000, breaking through $91,500 and forcing passive liquidity at $92,000 to retreat is the straightforward setup.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price
