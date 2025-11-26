Advertisement
    Bitcoin Suddenly Reclaims $90K. Shortest Bear Market Ever?

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 26/11/2025 - 18:49
    Bitcoin bulls appear to be in control once again, with BTC reclaiming the make-it-or-break-it $90,000 level. .
    Cover image via U.Today
    Bitcoin has suddenly reclaimed the $90,000 level, reaching an intraday peak of $90,334, according to CoinGecko data.

    The cryptocurrency is up by nearly 3% over the past 24 hours. 

    The shortest bear market ever? 

    Bitcoin recently dropped from a peak of $126,080 in early October to roughly $80,000, a crash of roughly 30 %. This makes it one of its steepest recent corrections.

    The drop erased almost all of the gains Bitcoin made earlier in 2025, wiping out much of the bullish momentum that had built up over the year. 

    After a strong rally, many long‑term holders have opted to cash in. According to analysts at Deutsche Bank, the cryptocurrency also took a beating due to risk-off sentiment as well as stalling regulatory progress. 

    Entrepreneur Vinny Lingham has quipped that this could be the shortest bear market ever. 

    "A feature, not a bug"

    Saylor has already reacted to the recent price recovery, stating that volatility is actually a feature, not a bug. 

    "Bitcoin’s volatility is a feature, not a bug — and it can be harnessed to move civilization forward," he said on X. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
