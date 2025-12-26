Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Creator Dubs 'New ADA,' Midnight, A 'Manhattan Project'

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 26/12/2025 - 9:18
    Hoskinson just gave Midnight a compliance-first privacy twist with a major teaser and pointed to January workshops as the moment the "new ADA" stops being a slogan and turns into a 2026 plan.
    Advertisement
    Cardano Creator Dubs 'New ADA,' Midnight, A 'Manhattan Project'
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Charles Hoskinson just gave Cardano’s privacy spinoff a major label, telling X that Midnight is set to become the "Manhattan Project" of privacy-enhanced transactions (PET), chain abstraction and smart compliance.

    Advertisement

    He is not framing this as a weekend brainstorm. According to Hoskinson, he is writing 80-100 pages a day of technical documents in preparation for internal workshops in January, fueled by coffee, remixed Eurodance and what he calls "some serious effort." Then came the punchline: "2026's body is not ready."

    On CoinMarketCap, NIGHT is priced at $0.07676, marking a +19.57% increase over the week. It boasts a market cap of $1.27 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $589.1 million following a period of consolidation. 

    HOT Stories
    CZ Reacts to Trust Wallet Hack. Are Funds SAFU?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved? XRP Can Enter New Year With Bull Run, Bitcoin (BTC): There's a Problem
    Biggest-Ever Bitcoin Options Expiry to Take Place Tomorrow
    Ripple Exec Issues Bullish 2026 Prediction, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Defies Negative Trend, XRP Beats Bitcoin in Quantum Resistance — Crypto News Digest

    The one-week chart reflects this: a rapid rise earlier in the week, a drop back into the $0.07 area and then sideways movement as traders decide whether the tweets are just narrative fuel or a sign of real delivery pressure.

    January workshops as next checkpoint for "new ADA"

    The "smart compliance" wording is the giveaway. Privacy projects often market the rebel angle, but Hoskinson is selling a version that can coexist the with rules instead of fighting them. This is exactly the kind of framing that will get institutions and developers to at least open the documents.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 12/25/2025 - 14:20
    'I Didn't Dump': Hoskinson Denies ADA Sale Rumors as Cardano Loses 88% in Four Years
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    The Cardano creator does not only write specifications. In the replies, Hoskinson confirmed that he is also working on a nontechnical PET book called "The Land of PET," aimed at Midnight Ambassadors and the broader community. This seems to be narrative packaging for a bigger rollout.

    If the January workshops result in a concrete roadmap, the “New ADA” concept could cease to be a mere idea and begin to resemble a 2026 development plan.

    #Cardano #Cardano News #Cardano Midnight #Charles Hoskinson
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 26, 2025 - 7:56
    Schiff Comments on Bitcoin's Quiet Christmas Rally
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 26, 2025 - 5:39
    CZ Reacts to Trust Wallet Hack. Are Funds SAFU?
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 26, 2025 - 9:18
    Cardano Creator Dubs 'New ADA,' Midnight, A 'Manhattan Project'
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 26, 2025 - 7:56
    Schiff Comments on Bitcoin's Quiet Christmas Rally
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 26, 2025 - 5:39
    CZ Reacts to Trust Wallet Hack. Are Funds SAFU?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD