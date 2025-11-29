Binance's CZ Defines Perfect Time to Buy and Sell Bitcoin

Amid the consistent shift in the crypto market performance, which has seen Bitcoin steadily show mixed price action, Binance’s founder Changpeng Zhao has shared his thoughts on the best way to make the most out of the unstable market condition.

On Saturday, Nov. 29, CZ sparked a debate across the crypto community, airing what he considers as an unpopular opinion on the perfect time to buy and sell Bitcoin.

In his post, CZ suggested that the best way to maximize returns and easily navigate Bitcoin’s unpredictable cycles is simply to sell when there is maximum greed, and buy when there is maximum fear.

CZ's uncommon logic resonates with crypto community

While the statement has triggered fresh debates across the crypto community, it appears to have resonated with most crypto traders who believe that financial decisions should be made logically and not with emotions.

While CZ’s statement has come at a time when Bitcoin’s sentiment indicators are moving wildly between extremes as the recent Fear & Greed Index chart shows that market greed has soared to high levels during recent price rallies, fear spiked quickly during sharp pullback.

As such, commentators have expressed agreement to this narrative, emphasizing that traders should be watching closely rather than reacting emotionally to market conditions.

Although the logic is commonly echoed by seasoned investors, hearing it so bluntly from one of crypto’s most influential figures makes it a crucial reminder that market panic could be the perfect buying opportunity for traders.