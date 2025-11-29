Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Binance's CZ Defines Perfect Time to Buy and Sell Bitcoin

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 29/11/2025 - 9:37
    Binance's CZ has shared thoughts on what may be the best way to make the most out of Bitcoin, sparking debates across the crypto ecosystem.
    Advertisement
    Binance's CZ Defines Perfect Time to Buy and Sell Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Amid the consistent shift in the crypto market performance, which has seen Bitcoin steadily show mixed price action, Binance’s founder Changpeng Zhao has shared his thoughts on the best way to make the most out of the unstable market condition.

    Advertisement

    On Saturday, Nov. 29, CZ sparked a debate across the crypto community, airing what he considers as an unpopular opinion on the perfect time to buy and sell Bitcoin.

    In his post, CZ suggested that the best way to maximize returns and easily navigate Bitcoin’s unpredictable cycles  is simply to sell when there is maximum greed, and buy when there is maximum fear.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Ethereum Surge Toward $3,500 as Momentum Rebuilds? XRP's Bullish Reversal Targets $2, Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Fresh Upside Push
    Early Uber Investor Urges Tether to Sell Its Bitcoin Holdings
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Unlocks Apple and Google Pay in 40 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims at 32% Upside, Bitcoin Options Spike to $13.1 Billion
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Bitcoin Break $90,000 on Recovery March? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fresh Rally Starts, Is XRP Building Bullish Momentum?

    CZ's uncommon logic resonates with crypto community

    While the statement has triggered fresh debates across the crypto community, it appears to have resonated with most crypto traders who believe that financial decisions should be made logically and not with emotions.

    Advertisement

    While CZ’s statement has come at a time when Bitcoin’s sentiment indicators are moving wildly between extremes as the recent Fear & Greed Index chart shows that market greed has soared to high levels during recent price rallies, fear spiked quickly during sharp pullback.

    As such, commentators have expressed agreement to this narrative, emphasizing that traders should be watching closely rather than reacting emotionally to market conditions.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 11/29/2025 - 05:48
    Bitcoin Breaks Quiet Week With Epic $1 Billion FOMO Buying
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Although the logic is commonly echoed by seasoned investors, hearing it so bluntly from one of crypto’s most influential figures makes it a crucial reminder that market panic could be the perfect buying opportunity for traders.

    Commentators further simplified the principle, noting that the best moves are often made when others are doing the opposite. While CZ had only used Bitcoin as an illustration, analysts further stated that the principle should be applied across all reliable cryptocurrencies to maximize returns.

    #Bitcoin #Binance #Changpeng Zhao
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 5:48
    Bitcoin Breaks Quiet Week With Epic $1 Billion FOMO Buying
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 3:00
    -19,000,000,000 in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has a Chance
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 9:37
    Binance's CZ Defines Perfect Time to Buy and Sell Bitcoin
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 5:48
    Bitcoin Breaks Quiet Week With Epic $1 Billion FOMO Buying
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 3:00
    -19,000,000,000 in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has a Chance
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD