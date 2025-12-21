Morning Crypto Report: $3.6 XRP Dream Is Not Dead: Bollinger Bands, 'New Cardano' Rockets 40%, Vitalik Buterin Sells Binance Coin and Other Crypto Amid 'Crypto Winter'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

This week-ending snapshot splits into two tracks. First, XRP as the structure trade with the monthly candle defended by the mid Bollinger Band after a deep wick, keeping the bigger $3.6 dream target alive. Second, Midnight (NIGHT) as the narrative trade with a +40% week powered by a privacy and zero-knowledge pitch.

In the background, Vitalik Buterin-linked wallets keep trimming non-core tokens like BNB and ZORA, parking in stablecoins and routing part of the proceeds through bridges and privacy rails.

TL;DR

The $3.6 scenario for XRP stays the base case as Bollinger Bands keep the monthly structure on-side.

The "new Cardano" label gets fuel from a +40% week driven by the privacy and zero-knowledge pitch.

Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin continues dumping BNB and other tokens, then routes part of the proceeds through Railgun into USDC and ETH.

XRP to $3.6 is still main scenario, Bollinger Bands insist

XRP’s monthly chart on TradingView is still doing the one thing bulls needed: holding the mid Bollinger Band after a deep downside probe. The chart snapshot shows the month opened at $2.1549, printed a high at $2.2190, then stabbed down to $1.7711 before settling near $1.9345. That is a big drawdown on paper (-10.23%), yet the key detail is where the market refused to accept value.

The mid Bollinger Band on the same monthly window sits near $1.8227 and the price is trading above that line, which is exactly what bulls needed to keep their bigger target in play — the upper band near $3.6049.

Advertisement

XRP/USD by TradingView

XRP has already shown it can print monthly candles that reach into the $3+ zone during volatility bursts. With the mid band still respected, the clean next destination remains a retest of the top band.

This is not about predicting a straight line to $3.60 — it is about the chart keeping the door open for it, and right now that door is still open because the $1.82 area held.

The simple read for the week ending is this: $1.82 is the level the market just defended, $1.77 is the low that shows where buyers finally showed up, and $3.6 is the ceiling that remains on the map as long as the monthly mid band keeps acting like a floor.

Advertisement

"New Cardano" Midnight (NIGHT) up 40% in just a week

Midnight, the project people keep tagging as the "new Cardano," just printed a 40% week, and the TradingView chart is why it is getting attention before the story. NIGHT walked up from the $0.06 area into the low $0.09s, trades near $0.0911 now and already tagged $0.0962 without falling apart right after as it usually happens days after the launch.

The move also looks organized instead of chaotic. It is not one candle that spikes and instantly gives everything back, it is a week-long walk higher that keeps printing higher checkpoints and then holding them long enough for traders to treat them as real. That is why the $0.06 to $0.09 transition matters, it changes the token from "new listing" noise into a chart people can map levels on. If the market is going to keep paying attention, it will do it through those levels, not through slogans.

The next level is simple for the Midnight token — $0.1. Clear it and the rally gets a fresh leg. Reject it and the move stays credible only if $0.08 holds first, then $0.07 behind it. Lose $0.08 and the week pump starts looking like a fast unwind setup.

NIGHT/USD by TradingView

Midnight matters in the light of the privacy renaissance, because the pitch is not just "privacy coin" branding. It is pitched as a zero-knowledge chain with a public-private dual-state ledger meant to run apps on-chain without leaking user and transaction metadata, the stuff that usually links wallets, activity and counterparties even when people think they are being careful.

If that narrative keeps landing, it gives the rally a second engine beyond pure rotation, since builders and users are both looking for ways to get utility without turning every action into public surveillance.

Vitalik Buterin sells crypto into crypto winter

The Vitalik Buterin-linked wallet activity reads like a classic cold-market routine: cut the random coins, convert to stables and ETH, then route part of the stack through privacy rails.

Over the last two days, the creator of Ethereum continued dumping tokens he does not want to hold, including UNI, ZORA, BNB, KNC, OMG and others, then routed proceeds through Railgun totaling 564,672 USDC plus 27 ETH valued around $80,364.

Vitalik Buterin’s wallet activity is sending a simple winter signal: the “extra” bags are getting cleared, and the exits are being routed like someone who expects headlines to get uglier before they get better.

Crypto winter talk is back in the language, liquidity is selective, and rallies are getting treated as tradable spikes instead of new regimes. In that environment, wallet hygiene becomes headline fuel — because it can be read as preparation, not just housekeeping.

Crypto market outlook

Into the new week, watch whether XRP keeps monthly closes above the $1.82 mid Bollinger Band with a $3.6 retest, whether NIGHT can break $0.1 and not lose $0.08 support and whether Vitalik Buterin-linked routing stays defensive amid the "crypto winter."