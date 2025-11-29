Bitcoin Breaks Quiet Week With Epic $1 Billion FOMO Buying

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin price action today is literal fireworks as the leading cryptocurrency moved into the $92,300-$92,500 zone with a tremendous breakout which, as it turns out, was not driven by chart structure at all.

The real fuel for the surge came from the slippage as revealed by CryptoQuant community analyst Maartunn, who flagged a sudden burst: 163 BTC in buy-side slippage, the largest buy-pressure event in several days.

The charts back it up: spot moved from $91,740 to $92,315 per BTC almost instantly, skipping the usual slow grind.

Slippage Spike on Bitcoin 👀



BTC just pushed above $92.4K with slippage on buy orders jumping to 163 BTC, the highest in days.



Aggressive market orders are rushing in, eating through liquidity fast. pic.twitter.com/tlyEgUtEgc — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) November 28, 2025

What to pay attention to is Hyblock data, where the "Max Buy" slippage meter showed 14.0 before the spike, while "Max Sell" sat at 16.9. Those readings barely moved for nearly two days as BTC floated between $90,800 and $92,000 in a narrow structure. Then the final candle took liquidity from the $92,000-$92,300 layer with a clean sweep, pushing the price to the top of the chart without the usual pauses.

The last loud print on the Hyblock chart before today did not cross the 100-unit threshold on any of the feeds. Today’s jump punched through that ceiling, a sign that buyers used market orders big enough to remove the top levels of the book.

Key levels for Bitcoin right now

The next area sits at $93,500-$94,000, where order flow previously slowed. If more high-slippage prints appear, Bitcoin can slide into that zone quickly, especially with visible gaps on the depth map above $92,800.

Bsically right now, the driver is not in the candles. It is the 163 BTC slippage spike, the sudden increase in buy aggression and the way liquidity vanished at $92,000 the moment the flow hit — a classic early FOMO signature during a quiet week.