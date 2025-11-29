Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Breaks Quiet Week With Epic $1 Billion FOMO Buying

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sat, 29/11/2025 - 5:48
    Bitcoin price exploded after close to $1 billion in fresh buys hit the market aggressively, breaking the slow pattern of the week and marking the first clear return of FOMO.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Breaks Quiet Week With Epic $1 Billion FOMO Buying
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin price action today is literal fireworks as the leading cryptocurrency moved into the $92,300-$92,500 zone with a tremendous breakout which, as it turns out, was not driven by chart structure at all. 

    Advertisement

    The real fuel for the surge came from the slippage  as revealed by CryptoQuant community analyst Maartunn, who flagged a sudden burst: 163 BTC in buy-side slippage, the largest buy-pressure event in several days. 

    The charts back it up: spot moved from $91,740 to $92,315 per BTC almost instantly, skipping the usual slow grind.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Ethereum Surge Toward $3,500 as Momentum Rebuilds? XRP's Bullish Reversal Targets $2, Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Fresh Upside Push
    Early Uber Investor Urges Tether to Sell Its Bitcoin Holdings
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Unlocks Apple and Google Pay in 40 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims at 32% Upside, Bitcoin Options Spike to $13.1 Billion
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Bitcoin Break $90,000 on Recovery March? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fresh Rally Starts, Is XRP Building Bullish Momentum?

    What to pay attention to is Hyblock data, where the "Max Buy" slippage meter showed 14.0 before the spike, while "Max Sell" sat at 16.9. Those readings barely moved for nearly two days as BTC floated between $90,800 and $92,000 in a narrow structure. Then the final candle took liquidity from the $92,000-$92,300 layer with a clean sweep, pushing the price to the top of the chart without the usual pauses.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 11/28/2025 - 14:23
    Canadian Billionaire Lambasts Saylor Over Anti-Gold Comment
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The last loud print on the Hyblock chart before today did not cross the 100-unit threshold on any of the feeds. Today’s jump punched through that ceiling, a sign that buyers used market orders big enough to remove the top levels of the book.

    Key levels for Bitcoin right now

    The next area sits at $93,500-$94,000, where order flow previously slowed. If more high-slippage prints appear, Bitcoin can slide into that zone quickly, especially with visible gaps on the depth map above $92,800.

    Bsically  right now, the driver is not in the candles. It is the 163 BTC slippage spike, the sudden increase in buy aggression and the way liquidity vanished at $92,000 the moment the flow hit — a classic early FOMO signature during a quiet week.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 3:00
    -19,000,000,000 in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has a Chance
    ByArman Shirinyan
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Nov 29, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Ethereum Surge Toward $3,500 as Momentum Rebuilds? XRP's Bullish Reversal Targets $2, Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Fresh Upside Push
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 5:48
    Bitcoin Breaks Quiet Week With Epic $1 Billion FOMO Buying
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 3:00
    -19,000,000,000 in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has a Chance
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Nov 29, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Ethereum Surge Toward $3,500 as Momentum Rebuilds? XRP's Bullish Reversal Targets $2, Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Fresh Upside Push
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD