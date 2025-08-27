Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    280,000,000 Users, Binance Hits Major Adoption Milestone

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 27/08/2025 - 9:32
    Richard Teng celebrates Binance users amid 280 million milestone
    Advertisement
    280,000,000 Users, Binance Hits Major Adoption Milestone
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Richard Teng, the CEO of Binance exchange, has praised users on the platform for their engagement and contribution to building the ecosystem. His appreciation was contained in a post on X to celebrate Binance hitting the 280-million-user milestone.

    Advertisement

    Binance growth driven by user adoption, community feedback

    Teng emphasized that Binance was beyond being just an exchange for cryptocurrency transactions. 

    He said it is users’ adoption that makes the exchange a force to be reckoned with in the industry. He explained that each user has their own stories and reasons for using the exchange, and Binance acknowledges them.

    Teng’s message is that the exchange’s evolution over the past eight years is driven by its community. The feedback that Binance receives from users has helped shape the platform to make an impact in the broader crypto space.

    The Binance CEO is motivating the community to continue to collaborate with the exchange to position it as a global powerhouse in finance, innovation and community empowerment.  

    While the exchange continues to take feedback from its community, it has also engaged in proper housekeeping. 

    Binance recently issued a notice to stop all support for the Neo Legacy Network beginning mid-October 2025. It also notified the community of its decision to open trading for CYBER/USDC, MAV/USDC and SKL/USDC trading pairs.

    Binance strengthens security with Beacon network collaboration

    Beyond its immediate ecosystem, Binance has shown interest in safeguarding the crypto space. 

    In collaboration with TRM Labs, the exchange is a founding member of the Beacon network, an initiative meant to prevent proceeds of stolen crypto funds from being cashed or laundered by malicious actors.

    The move highlights Binance’s seriousness in tackling security issues in the crypto space. It might inspire more people to embrace cryptocurrency once they become confident of the safety of their funds. 

    Some such investors might decide to become users on Binance, further increasing their adoption figures.

    #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 9:28
    Ripple's Larsen to Share Stage With Top Restaurateur at Key XRP Event: What's Coming?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 8:12
    Everything Goes to Zero Against Bitcoin as BTC Rises: Max Keiser
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $MBG Token Supply Reduced by 4.86M in First Buyback and Burn by MultiBank Group
    Origin Summit Debuts in Seoul during KBW as Flagship Gathering on IP, AI, and the Next Era of Blockchain-enabled Real-World Assets
    ROVR Releases Open Dataset to Power the Future of Spatial AI, Robotics, and Autonomous Systems
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 9:32
    280,000,000 Users, Binance Hits Major Adoption Milestone
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 9:28
    Ripple's Larsen to Share Stage With Top Restaurateur at Key XRP Event: What's Coming?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 8:12
    Everything Goes to Zero Against Bitcoin as BTC Rises: Max Keiser
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all