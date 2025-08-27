280,000,000 Users, Binance Hits Major Adoption Milestone

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Richard Teng , the CEO of Binance exchange, has praised users on the platform for their engagement and contribution to building the ecosystem. His appreciation was contained in a post on X to celebrate Binance hitting the 280-million-user milestone.

Binance growth driven by user adoption, community feedback

Teng emphasized that Binance was beyond being just an exchange for cryptocurrency transactions.

He said it is users’ adoption that makes the exchange a force to be reckoned with in the industry. He explained that each user has their own stories and reasons for using the exchange, and Binance acknowledges them.

280M users | 280M stories | 280M reasons why we do what we do.



Every feature request, every piece of feedback, every success story makes us better.



This isn't just about crypto. It's about creating something bigger than any one of us could build alone. — Richard Teng (@_RichardTeng) August 27, 2025

Teng’s message is that the exchange’s evolution over the past eight years is driven by its community. The feedback that Binance receives from users has helped shape the platform to make an impact in the broader crypto space.

The Binance CEO is motivating the community to continue to collaborate with the exchange to position it as a global powerhouse in finance, innovation and community empowerment.

While the exchange continues to take feedback from its community, it has also engaged in proper housekeeping.

Binance recently issued a notice to stop all support for the Neo Legacy Network beginning mid-October 2025. It also notified the community of its decision to open trading for CYBER/USDC, MAV/USDC and SKL/USDC trading pairs.

Binance strengthens security with Beacon network collaboration

Beyond its immediate ecosystem, Binance has shown interest in safeguarding the crypto space.

In collaboration with TRM Labs, the exchange is a founding member of the Beacon network , an initiative meant to prevent proceeds of stolen crypto funds from being cashed or laundered by malicious actors.

The move highlights Binance’s seriousness in tackling security issues in the crypto space. It might inspire more people to embrace cryptocurrency once they become confident of the safety of their funds.

Some such investors might decide to become users on Binance, further increasing their adoption figures.