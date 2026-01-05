CEX Evolution, XSC, XT Crypto Prospects for 2026: Big Interview With Tracy Jin, COO at XT Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Centralized exchanges, or CEXes, remain the backbone of the cryptocurrency segment as entry gateways to digital assets for millions of users. Their security, user experience and cost-effectiveness define the speed of crypto adoption for a mainstream audience.

Advertisement

XT Exchange , running since 2017, is one of the major players in this space. As such, U.Today sat down with its COO, Tracy Jin, seasoned cryptocurrency C-level director and innovator.

Image by XT Exchange

U.Today: Hey, thanks for coming! Please, introduce yourself to the U.Today audience.

Tracy Jin: Thank you for having me. I am Tracy Jin , the COO of XT Exchange. Over the past several years, I have focused on scaling centralized exchanges in ways that balance innovation, operational discipline, and user protection. My experience spans product strategy, global expansion, risk management, and the creation of frameworks that make complex markets understandable for users at every level. At XT, my priority is to drive sustainable growth while ensuring that trust, transparency, and user experience remain the foundation of everything we build. I believe that an exchange succeeds when it creates a secure and intuitive environment that empowers users to grow with confidence.

Advertisement

U.T.: Your background in crypto, in the CEX segment, looks impressive. Tell us a little bit about your journey in Bybit and MEXC.

T.J.:I entered the industry during a period of rapid evolution when global exchanges were still defining what their long-term standards should be. At Bybit, I experienced what true hyper-scale looks like as user activity surged across multiple markets. This environment reinforced how essential operational coordination, system resiliency, and clear inter-team communication are when daily volumes can shift dramatically.

At MEXC, my responsibilities expanded further across global operations, liquidity design, market structure planning, and product competitiveness. These roles taught me how difficult it is to maintain long-term stability while still evolving rapidly. They also shaped my belief that exchanges must prioritize sustainable growth supported by strong internal processes and responsible innovation.

Advertisement

U.T.: In 2025, you joined XT.com. What was the most attractive aspect of the exchange for you?

T.J.: XT had a combination I rarely see in this industry. It was agile enough to innovate quickly yet grounded in compliance, risk controls, and a thoughtful long-term strategy. Many exchanges focus on one side of this equation, but XT demonstrated an ability to integrate both speed and structure in a meaningful way. I saw a platform with strong fundamentals, committed leadership, and a clear path toward becoming a next-generation global ecosystem. The opportunity to help shape that transformation, and to build systems that serve users at scale, made joining XT an exciting and compelling decision.

U.T.: The competition in the CEX segment is truly savage these days. What do you think is XT.com’s biggest advantage?

T.J.: Our advantage lies in delivering breadth without sacrificing clarity. Some exchanges focus on quantity and end up overwhelming users with scattered information or interfaces that feel overly complex. XT has chosen a more structured path. We support a wide spectrum of assets, but we pair that with transparent listing criteria, strong liquidity infrastructure, multilingual customer support, and a clean product interface that encourages discovery while reducing noise. Users can explore opportunities with confidence because the platform is designed to guide them clearly, regardless of their experience level.

U.T.: Could you share XT.com’s biggest accomplishments in 2025?

T.J.: 2025 was an important year for XT. We introduced the XT RWA Zone in partnership with the RWA Global Investment Banking Alliance, creating one of the most structured and transparent entry points for real-world asset participation in the industry. We also launched several new products, including XScore, the Futures Martingale Bot, and the redesigned XT Earn system, which helps users access yield even if they are unfamiliar with DeFi tools.

From an operational perspective, we strengthened our global liquidity network, enhanced our security and compliance frameworks, and expanded meaningfully across Asia, MENA, and Europe. We also completed a full-scale brand upgrade that modernized our identity and reinforced XT’s accessibility and global presence. It was a year characterized by meaningful progress across product, infrastructure, and ecosystem development.

U.T.: 6. It’s November 2025, the post-halving year. Do you think the BTC peak is already in?

T.J.: I approach market predictions with caution because Bitcoin has repeatedly defied expectations, even from seasoned analysts. What we do know is that structural demand today is stronger than in previous cycles. Institutional flows, ETF involvement, treasury adoption, and improving global infrastructure all reinforce Bitcoin’s position within mainstream finance. Whether the peak is behind us or still ahead, the more important narrative is the increasing integration of Bitcoin into traditional systems and financial frameworks. This long-term shift is likely to matter far more than any short-term price movement.

U.T.: Back to XT.com. One thing that caught my attention was your Savings module. Could you tell us more?

T.J.: XT Earn was built to provide users with a straightforward and reliable path to earning yield. Flexible savings cater to users who want constant liquidity, while fixed-term savings deliver higher returns for those who are comfortable locking assets for a set period. We also offer promotional APYs for newcomers, along with weekly campaigns designed to keep the experience engaging and educational.

Our intention is to empower users to build confidence gradually. They can begin with simple products, learn how returns work, and then explore more advanced opportunities once they feel ready. We want earning to feel accessible rather than intimidating.

U.T.: The average user of XT.com—how would you describe them?

T.J.: XT users are global, diverse, and engaged. If I had to define the typical user, I would say they are curious, pragmatic, and appreciative of a structured and intuitive interface. Many understand the fundamentals of crypto, but they expect a platform that reduces complexity and presents opportunities in a clear and organized way. They want broad market access, but they also want clear information, reliable tools, and a sense of guidance. XT strives to meet those expectations by giving users an environment where growth feels manageable.

U.T.: Are there any plans for XT Smart Chain, an EVM-compatible network?

T.J: Our vision for XT Smart Chain has evolved significantly this year. We have been developing the technical architecture for some time, but rising interest in real-world assets has accelerated the importance of XSC. One of our long-term objectives is to enable RWA issuers and users to interact directly on-chain in a transparent, scalable environment built specifically for these activities.

Beyond RWA functionality, XSC will support token issuance, payment infrastructure, and extensions of XT’s existing ecosystem products. A chain that connects deeply with our platform will be essential for the next stage of our growth.

U.T.: What about XT, the platform token? What are its main utilities—and how will they evolve?

T.J.: XT already provides meaningful ecosystem benefits, including fee reductions, boosted savings yields, staking opportunities, and various platform privileges. As the ecosystem grows, the token will assume even greater importance. We plan to extend XT’s utility into real-world asset participation, exclusive product channels, and deeper integration with on-chain services across XSC.

Our goal is to ensure that XT becomes a token users interact with across multiple touchpoints, contributing to a cohesive and functional ecosystem that spans both on-chain and off-chain activity.

U.T: You oversee listing processes, and XT.com is well known for its aggressive listing strategy. What are your criteria for approving or rejecting a listing?

T.J: Although our listing process is efficient, it is built on a rigorous and methodical framework. We assess each project on key factors such as team credibility, token distribution structure, liquidity readiness, regulatory exposure, market sustainability, and community resilience. If any project demonstrates insufficient transparency or presents tokenomics risks, we will not move forward.

Users trust us to maintain high standards, and we uphold that trust by prioritizing quality, responsible evaluation, and long-term viability over speed.

U.T.: What are the most ambitious XT.com plans for 2026?

T.J.: In 2026, we plan to deepen our global presence, expand our infrastructure, and continue building a more sophisticated financial ecosystem. Our long-term vision is for XT to serve as a transparent and accessible bridge between traditional finance, real-world assets, and Web3 utility. This includes scaling in key regions, advancing our on-chain capabilities, and introducing more user-centered products that serve both beginners and advanced traders.

We believe that the next stage of our evolution will be defined by integrations that bring traditional and blockchain-based financial systems closer together.

U.T.: To sum up, what’s your message to all newcomers to crypto?

T.J.: Crypto can feel complex at first, but it remains one of the most dynamic and rewarding industries to enter. You do not need to understand everything immediately. Start small, explore gradually, and choose platforms that value clarity, education, and safety. At XT Exchange, we are committed to supporting users at every stage of their journey.

This industry is still early in its development, and there is room for anyone who is willing to learn, participate, and take their first step with confidence.

U.T.: Thank you for coming!