Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Top Wallets See 32% Gain in 2026, What's Next for Shiba Inu?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 5/01/2026 - 11:03
    This recent price surge produced a crucial breakout for Shiba Inu, with top wallets getting richer.
    Advertisement
    SHIB Top Wallets See 32% Gain in 2026, What's Next for Shiba Inu?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to on-chain analytics platform Santiment, Shiba Inu has jumped 32% in 2026. Given this surge, top wallets have added more value.

    Advertisement

    According to Santiment data, the 10 largest Shiba Inu wallets (mostly crypto exchanges) hold nearly 63% of the supply. The largest wallet for Shiba Inu holds nearly 41%, currently worth above $3.3 billion.

    On Sunday, Shiba Inu saw a sharp surge, rising over 13% as meme coins extended their surge at 2026's start. Shiba Inu surged from $0.000008 to $0.0000094, continuing its rise from the Jan. 1 low of $0.00000688.

    HOT Stories
    Schiff Dismisses Bitcoin Rally as BTC Reclaims $93K
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2026
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wants Zero Removed, XRP's Critical 2026 Resistance Destroyed, Bitcoin Needs 2 More Moves Before $100,000
    Strategy on Track to Kick Off 2026 with New Bitcoin Purchase

    Yesterday, Santiment reported that as meme coins gained traction with their post-holiday run, the entire market cap of the meme coin sector rose above $45.3 billion, increasing by more than 20.8% in just the past week.

    Advertisement

    The rally across the meme coin sector, according to Santiment, began shortly after FUD rose to its highest levels among retail traders just a few days after Christmas.

    At the time of writing, Shiba Inu had slightly retraced, down 0.72% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000867, but up 17% weekly.

    Advertisement

    This recent price surge produced a crucial breakout for Shiba Inu, as it rose above the daily MA 50 (currently at $0.000008) for the first time since early October. The next crucial barrier for Shiba Inu lies at $0.000011 and $0.000013. It will be watched if Shiba Inu confirms the $0.000008 level as support to confirm its breakout.

    Massive meme coin season coming?

    On-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant noted a rise in meme coin dominance, which might have significant implications for the market.

    Meme coin dominance began to decline following the sector's boom in November 2024, eventually reaching a historical low in December 2025.

    CryptoQuant noted that the last time this level was reached, it preceded the launch of a massive meme coin season. In November 2024, the meme coin dominance reached 0.11, implying that meme coins accounted for 11% of the total altcoin market capitalization.

    By December 2025, this meme coin dominance ratio had dropped to 0.032. However, at 2026's start, a rebound is seen in the meme coin dominance ratio as major meme coins posted strong gains. This recovery could mark the beginning of a meme coin comeback, although it remains very early to say for sure.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Memecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 5, 2026 - 9:55
    Bitcoin 'Boom-Rich' Warning Issued by Jeremie Davinci — What Does It Mean?
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 5, 2026 - 9:51
    'BCH Is Leading the Charge': Peter Brandt Speaks on Crypto Breakout
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    T7X Platform Integrates TRON (TRX), Expanding Its Comprehensive Digital Asset Solution
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 5, 2026 - 11:03
    SHIB Top Wallets See 32% Gain in 2026, What's Next for Shiba Inu?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 5, 2026 - 9:55
    Bitcoin 'Boom-Rich' Warning Issued by Jeremie Davinci — What Does It Mean?
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 5, 2026 - 9:51
    'BCH Is Leading the Charge': Peter Brandt Speaks on Crypto Breakout
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Interviews
    Jan 5, 2026 - 9:00
    CEX Evolution, XSC, XT Crypto Prospects for 2026: Big Interview With Tracy Jin, COO at XT Exchange
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Jan 5, 2026 - 8:30
    XRP Turns Into $1.37 Billion ETF Tug-of-War Overnight
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 5, 2026 - 11:03
    SHIB Top Wallets See 32% Gain in 2026, What's Next for Shiba Inu?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 5, 2026 - 9:55
    Bitcoin 'Boom-Rich' Warning Issued by Jeremie Davinci — What Does It Mean?
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 5, 2026 - 9:51
    'BCH Is Leading the Charge': Peter Brandt Speaks on Crypto Breakout
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD