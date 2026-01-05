SHIB Top Wallets See 32% Gain in 2026, What's Next for Shiba Inu?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to on-chain analytics platform Santiment, Shiba Inu has jumped 32% in 2026. Given this surge, top wallets have added more value.

According to Santiment data, the 10 largest Shiba Inu wallets (mostly crypto exchanges) hold nearly 63% of the supply. The largest wallet for Shiba Inu holds nearly 41%, currently worth above $3.3 billion.

On Sunday, Shiba Inu saw a sharp surge, rising over 13% as meme coins extended their surge at 2026's start. Shiba Inu surged from $0.000008 to $0.0000094, continuing its rise from the Jan. 1 low of $0.00000688.

Yesterday, Santiment reported that as meme coins gained traction with their post-holiday run, the entire market cap of the meme coin sector rose above $45.3 billion, increasing by more than 20.8% in just the past week.

The rally across the meme coin sector, according to Santiment, began shortly after FUD rose to its highest levels among retail traders just a few days after Christmas.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu had slightly retraced, down 0.72% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000867, but up 17% weekly.

This recent price surge produced a crucial breakout for Shiba Inu, as it rose above the daily MA 50 (currently at $0.000008) for the first time since early October. The next crucial barrier for Shiba Inu lies at $0.000011 and $0.000013. It will be watched if Shiba Inu confirms the $0.000008 level as support to confirm its breakout.

Massive meme coin season coming?

On-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant noted a rise in meme coin dominance, which might have significant implications for the market.

Meme coin dominance began to decline following the sector's boom in November 2024, eventually reaching a historical low in December 2025.

CryptoQuant noted that the last time this level was reached, it preceded the launch of a massive meme coin season. In November 2024, the meme coin dominance reached 0.11, implying that meme coins accounted for 11% of the total altcoin market capitalization.

By December 2025, this meme coin dominance ratio had dropped to 0.032. However, at 2026's start, a rebound is seen in the meme coin dominance ratio as major meme coins posted strong gains. This recovery could mark the beginning of a meme coin comeback, although it remains very early to say for sure.