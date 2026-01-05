Bitcoin 'Boom-Rich' Warning Issued by Jeremie Davinci — What Does It Mean?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin millionaire and early adopter Jeremie Davinci has published an X post with an important warning to those who hope to get rich on BTC. Earning big profits on BTC will be no bed of roses, he warns.

Davinci pours cold water on Bitcoin miracle expectations

Jeremie Davinci’s tweet came in response to a post published by an X user @AfikSaad46162, where the latter asked “in which year” Bitcoin “can boom.” The crypto enthusiast addressed Davinci directly, tagging him in his X post and asking, “please help me telling some hope.”

Davinci responded, but instead of supporting @AfikSaad46162 in his hopes for quick and big Bitcoin profits, the crypto influencer gave him an eye-opener. Davinci stated that it is not wise to rely just on Bitcoin “to boom to make you rich.” If that’s what you are doing, he tweeted, “you’re doing it wrong.”

According to Davinci, the right strategy that should be adopted for winning on Bitcoin is “storing what you earn.” Particularly, that means “the win is time plus stacking,” Davinci wrote.

If you’re relying on #Bitcoin to “boom” to make you rich, you’re doing it wrong.



Bitcoin is for storing what you earn. The win is time plus stacking. https://t.co/PDdrf3G6nv — Davinci Jeremie (@Davincij15) January 5, 2026

Davinci holds no traditional financial assets

In a tweet published Jan. 3, Davinci warned the global crypto community against relying on assets that the traditional financial system offers.

He revealed a “secret” used by banks when banksters fall into “a hole you cannot escape.” When this happens, he stated, banks begin to implement their emergency strategy, which includes growing the balance sheet, pulling more participants in, spreading the liability wider as they hope that “time, inflation, or a bailout turns your private mistake into a public problem.”

Therefore, Davinci adds, he prefers to avoid being part of this system and oppose it using Bitcoin. “A bank's incentive structure is against you,” he tweeted. Therefore, Davinci confessed that, since he does not trust this system, he holds no traditional financial assets and stacks only Bitcoin, silver and gold.

A bank's incentive structure is against you; thus, I have no traditional financial assets. #bitcoin #gold #silver — Davinci Jeremie (@Davincij15) January 3, 2026

Bitcoin surges by 6.8%

As 2026 started, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, demonstrated an impressive price surge, going up by 6.8% and reaching a local intraday peak at the $93,320 level.

The last time Bitcoin was seen trading at $90,000 recently was Dec. 29, when it displayed a price surge of 3.36% within a single day. However, on the same day, digital gold rapidly went back down, shedding 3.15%, hitting $87,230 per coin.