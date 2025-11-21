Ripple CEO, Solana President to Speak at Major Binance Event, What's Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shares his excitement about the upcoming Binance event, Binance Blockchain Week, scheduled for Dec. 3 to 4 in Dubai.

The Ripple CEO will be on stage for a panel with the theme "the path ahead/moving forward" alongside Lily Liu, Solana Foundation president, and Binance CEO Richard Teng. The timing of this segment will be Dec. 3, 2025, from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. (UTC+4).

"Moving forward is the only path worth considering," the Ripple CEO said in a recent post, revealing his excitement at joining other top industry leaders at the Binance event.

"Moving forward is the only path worth considering," the Ripple CEO said in a recent post, revealing his excitement at joining other top industry leaders at the Binance event.

As a more welcoming crypto landscape evolves, allowing increased clarity defined by clear guidelines, the discussion is expected to dive into the opportunities and challenges ahead.

To take the stage at the Binance event is Reece Merrick, Ripple's Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, to discuss "the next era of payment rails," which will delve into how blockchain-enhanced payment networks are modernizing global settlement, speed and financial connectivity.

The upcoming Binance event will also feature speakers, including Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor, cofounder and CEO of Real Vision Raoul Pal, among other top industry leaders. A highlight of the event will be the major debate over Bitcoin vs. tokenized gold between gold bug and Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff and Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao.

The big showdown will see the two heavyweight voices go head-to-head on whether the future will be dominated by Bitcoin or tokenized gold.

Moving forward?

The year 2025, without a doubt, has been an incredible year for Ripple, and a record year for crypto as a whole. It has seen the end of the Ripple lawsuit filed by the SEC, with the agency also dismissing a number of cases, including that which it filed against Binance and founder Changpeng Zhao, marking a symbolic end to an era of aggressive crypto crackdowns.

Ripple, at its recently concluded Swell event, announced a $500 million investment led by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group and Citi Securities to reach a $40 billion valuation.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse referred to the investment as not just a validation of Ripple’s growth strategy and business built on the foundation of XRP but also a clear bet on what the future of crypto will look like.