Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO, Solana President to Speak at Major Binance Event, What's Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 21/11/2025 - 13:42
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse to take stage at upcoming Binance event alongside CEO Richard Teng and Solana Foundation President Lily Liu.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CEO, Solana President to Speak at Major Binance Event, What's Next?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shares his excitement about the upcoming Binance event, Binance Blockchain Week, scheduled for Dec. 3 to 4 in Dubai.

    Advertisement

    The Ripple CEO will be on stage for a panel with the theme "the path ahead/moving forward" alongside Lily Liu, Solana Foundation president, and Binance CEO Richard Teng. The timing of this segment will be Dec. 3, 2025, from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. (UTC+4).

    "Moving forward is the only path worth considering," the Ripple CEO said in a recent post, revealing his excitement at joining other top industry leaders at the Binance event.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Worst Bitcoin (BTC) Candle in History? Will XRP Reach $1 Hard Reset? Ethereum Hiding Enormous Bullish Potential
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sells His BTC Holdings After Predicting $250K per Coin
    Bitcoin on the Verge of 30% Collapse Against Gold, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 23,864%, XRP Price Drops Below $2 Despite ETF Launch — Crypto News Digest
    Hayes: Bitcoin Bottom Is Near, But There's a Catch

    As a more welcoming crypto landscape evolves, allowing increased clarity defined by clear guidelines, the discussion is expected to dive into the opportunities and challenges ahead.

    Advertisement

    To take the stage at the Binance event is Reece Merrick, Ripple's Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, to discuss "the next era of payment rails," which will delve into how blockchain-enhanced payment networks are modernizing global settlement, speed and financial connectivity.

    The upcoming Binance event will also feature speakers, including Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor, cofounder and CEO of Real Vision Raoul Pal, among other top industry leaders. A highlight of the event will be the major debate over Bitcoin vs. tokenized gold between gold bug and Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff and Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao.

    The big showdown will see the two heavyweight voices go head-to-head on whether the future will be dominated by Bitcoin or tokenized gold.

    Moving forward?

    The year 2025, without a doubt, has been an incredible year for Ripple, and a record year for crypto as a whole. It has seen the end of the Ripple lawsuit filed by the SEC, with the agency also dismissing a number of cases, including that which it filed against Binance and founder Changpeng Zhao, marking a symbolic end to an era of aggressive crypto crackdowns.

    Ripple, at its recently concluded Swell event, announced a $500 million investment led by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group and Citi Securities to reach a $40 billion valuation.

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse referred to the investment as not just a validation of Ripple’s growth strategy and business built on the foundation of XRP but also a clear bet on what the future of crypto will look like. 

    #Brad Garlinghouse #Solana #ripple
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 22, 2025 - 13:22
    Solana Crashes 49% in Market Value, but Unique Bullish Divergence Appears
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 22, 2025 - 12:35
    Three XRP ETFs Ready for Imminent Launch
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 22, 2025 - 13:22
    Solana Crashes 49% in Market Value, but Unique Bullish Divergence Appears
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 22, 2025 - 12:35
    Three XRP ETFs Ready for Imminent Launch
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 22, 2025 - 12:30
    Saylor's Strategy Hints at New Bitcoin Buys Despite Delisting Concerns
    Dan Burgin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD