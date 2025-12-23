Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP to $2 by Year's End? Unusual Historical Setup Appears

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 23/12/2025 - 12:16
    With just eight days to the end of 2025, traders are watching to see what comes next for the XRP price.
    Advertisement
    XRP to $2 by Year's End? Unusual Historical Setup Appears
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP is trading lower in the last 24 hours, down 1.41% to $1.88, extending its drop into the third day from a high of $1.95 on Dec. 20.

    Amid the price drop, recent on-chain data analysis by Santiment reveals that XRP Sentiment has slipped back to negative.

    However, this presents a silver lining: a sentiment drop into the bearish zone increases the likelihood of a strong price increase.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: -80% for Bitcoin Is Real: Legendary Trader, XRP Re-Flips 'New Cardano,' Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Verge of 'Black Friday'
    VanEck: Bitcoin Miner Capitulation May Signal Bottom
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Squeezed on Verge of Explosion, XRP's Attempt to End Bearish Dominance, Will Bitcoin Break Through $90,000 in Third Attempt?
    Leading ETH Treasury Firm Reaches Tremendous Milestone

    According to Santiment, XRP is seeing much more negative social media commentary than average. It notes that, historically, this setup leads to price rises, adding that when retail traders have doubts about a coin's ability to rise, the rise becomes significantly more likely.

    Advertisement

    XRP to $2 by year's end?

    XRP fell over the last 24 hours as a recovery attempt from weekend lows stalled below key resistance, as the technical structure still remains fragile.

    Selling pressure intensified late Sunday as the XRP price fell near the $1.95 high, resulting in a move back below the psychological $1.90 level. This created a pattern of lower highs that has defined recent sessions, tilting short-term momentum to the downside.

    Advertisement

    XRP price action remains in a range, as traders reflect indecision rather than capitulation. A decisive break of the $1.95 level might be needed to improve short-term technical structure to target $2 once again, while a drop below the current $1.87 low might see XRP target lower levels, potentially at $1.77 or even $1.50.

    What to watch now

    Technical signals remain mixed, with bullish divergences emerging on momentum indicators, indicating that selling pressure might be easing near recent lows. However, caution still remains on the market. This is because XRP is still trading below its major moving averages on longer time frames. This trend has, in prior times, seen deeper price drops when sustained.

    With just eight days to the end of 2025, traders are watching to see what comes next for the XRP price: will it make a reversal to retest $2 once again or fall lower?

    #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsNews
    Dec 23, 2025 - 11:28
    Morning Crypto Report: -80% for Bitcoin Is Real: Legendary Trader, XRP Re-Flips 'New Cardano,' Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Verge of 'Black Friday'
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 11:13
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Crashes Overnight as SHIB Price Reverses Gain
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 12:16
    XRP to $2 by Year's End? Unusual Historical Setup Appears
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News, News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 11:28
    Morning Crypto Report: -80% for Bitcoin Is Real: Legendary Trader, XRP Re-Flips 'New Cardano,' Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Verge of 'Black Friday'
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 11:13
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Crashes Overnight as SHIB Price Reverses Gain
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD