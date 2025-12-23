Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu's First-Ever Weekly Death Cross in 2025 Spotted, What's 2026 Bringing?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 23/12/2025 - 14:05
    Shiba Inu price marked a new phase with the completion of the first-ever weekly death cross, with eyes now on 2026.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu's First-Ever Weekly Death Cross in 2025 Spotted, What's 2026 Bringing?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu completed its first-ever weekly death cross this year, a move that marked a new phase for its price, which rose millions of percent in over a year after its inception.

    Advertisement

    A death cross, which occurs when a short-term moving average, in this case, the weekly MA 50, falls below the MA 200, was spotted on Shiba Inu's weekly chart in early November.

    This signal coincided with broader crypto market weakness following October's crash, which saw a record $20 billion wiped out in a single day.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: -80% for Bitcoin Is Real: Legendary Trader, XRP Re-Flips 'New Cardano,' Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Verge of 'Black Friday'
    VanEck: Bitcoin Miner Capitulation May Signal Bottom
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Squeezed on Verge of Explosion, XRP's Attempt to End Bearish Dominance, Will Bitcoin Break Through $90,000 in Third Attempt?
    Leading ETH Treasury Firm Reaches Tremendous Milestone
    Article image
    SHIB/USD Weekly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Shiba Inu fell to a low of $0.00000815 in the aftermath of the Oct. 10 flash crash; it not only lost the crucial $0.00001 support, but it also exposed weakness beneath. This drop reinforced a pattern of lower highs that has defined Shiba Inu trading action, tilting short term momentum to the downside.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu is currently on track for its fourth day of dropping after a recovery attempt from Friday's low of $0.000007 stalled below $0.00000765 as the technical structure still remains fragile.

    At press time, Shiba Inu was down 1.68% in the last 24 hours to $0.000007147 as the broader crypto market fell early Tuesday and down 10.47% weekly.

    What will 2026 bring?

    According to recent CryptoQuant analysis, buying pressure seems to be weakening on the market. A reversal is expected, but this might not come so soon, as the markets require time to recover.

    Advertisement

    If this is the scenario, Shiba Inu may remain in its current range, consolidating for a few more months before a major move.

    On the other hand, if the market receives sharp buying catalysts, Shiba Inu might recover. A return above the weekly moving averages 50 and 200 at $0.00001277 and $0.00001386 might reinforce this recovery to target $0.00003344 once again.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 12:54
    Zcash Liquidation Imbalance Jumps 1,374% in 12 Hours, ZEC Price Reacts
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 12:16
    XRP to $2 by Year's End? Unusual Historical Setup Appears
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 14:05
    Shiba Inu's First-Ever Weekly Death Cross in 2025 Spotted, What's 2026 Bringing?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 12:54
    Zcash Liquidation Imbalance Jumps 1,374% in 12 Hours, ZEC Price Reacts
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 12:16
    XRP to $2 by Year's End? Unusual Historical Setup Appears
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD