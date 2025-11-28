Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 28

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 28/11/2025 - 16:35
    Can the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) fix above $900 by the end of the week?.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google News

    The crypto market is almost green today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone up by 0.89% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is trying to fix above the local resistance of $899.80. If it happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further upward move to the $910 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, one should focus on the daily candle's closure in terms of the $904.86 level. 

    If its breakout happens, traders may witness a test of the $920-$940 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A less clear picture can be seen on the weekly time frame. The price of BNB is within the previous bar, which means none of the sides has enough strength to seize the initiative. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $850-$950 is the most likely scenario.

    BNB is trading at $902.44 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
