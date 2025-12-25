Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Binance Founder CZ Reveals Brutal Truth Behind Every 'Perfect' Bitcoin Buy

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 25/12/2025 - 9:04
    Binance founder Zhao dropped a Christmas Day message in his own style, revealing when the "perfect" Bitcoin buys are being made right as the price of BTC is slipping below $90,000.
    Advertisement
    Binance Founder CZ Reveals Brutal Truth Behind Every 'Perfect' Bitcoin Buy
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao has reminded crypto traders of something nobody likes to admit: the "perfect Bitcoin buy" usually feels bad at the time because it occurs when the market is characterized by fear, uncertainty and doubt, rather than when everyone is celebrating new highs.

    Advertisement

    Zhao's holiday post comes at a time when Bitcoin is back in a turbulent zone on the chart. On Dec. 25, the BTC/USDT pair, as per Trading View, traded within a wide daily range, reaching a high of almost $90,599 and a low of around $86,412 before closing at around $87,784, marking a decline of around 1% for the day. 

    Article image
    BTC/USD by TradingView

    This kind of price action shakes confidence, punishes late longs and tempts short sellers to press their luck. And that is exactly why CZ’s comment matters. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Could Have Sold as Much XRP as It Wanted, CTO Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will Ethereum's (ETH) Christmas Be Bullish? Bitcoin (BTC) Hides Its Real Power, Did XRP Just End 160-Day Bloodbath?
    Race to $5,000: Gold Takes Massive Lead Over ETH
    Ripple Moves $120 Million in XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Down 100%, Cardano and Solana to Build Cross-Chain Bridge — Crypto News Digest

    The market rarely provides easy entry points with green candles and positive sentiment. More often, it forces buyers to step in when sentiment is negative, timelines are uncertain and price is fluctuating below a significant point, like $90,000 per BTC.

    Advertisement

    So, what's next for Bitcoin?

    If Bitcoin can hold the mid-to-high $80,000s and reclaim $90,000 with a couple of convincing closes, the next psychological zones around $95,000 and $100,000 will come into view for potential buyers, as these were previously areas where sellers emerged. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/24/2025 - 17:25
    All I Want for Christmas Is Gains: Bitcoin’s Price History Throughout Years
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    However, if the $86,400 area breaks, the downside opens up for a deeper pullback into the low $80,000s — that is when the panic headlines usually start. In this environment, CZ's advice is simple: the obvious buys of Bitcoin are almost never obvious on the day you have to make a decision.

    Advertisement
    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 8:51
    Charles Hoskinson: You Cannot Scam Like This on Bitcoin and Cardano
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 7:52
    Coinbase CEO Takes the Stage at Goldman Sachs Summit
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 9:04
    Binance Founder CZ Reveals Brutal Truth Behind Every 'Perfect' Bitcoin Buy
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 8:51
    Charles Hoskinson: You Cannot Scam Like This on Bitcoin and Cardano
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 7:52
    Coinbase CEO Takes the Stage at Goldman Sachs Summit
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD