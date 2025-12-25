Binance Founder CZ Reveals Brutal Truth Behind Every 'Perfect' Bitcoin Buy

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao has reminded crypto traders of something nobody likes to admit: the "perfect Bitcoin buy" usually feels bad at the time because it occurs when the market is characterized by fear, uncertainty and doubt, rather than when everyone is celebrating new highs.

Zhao's holiday post comes at a time when Bitcoin is back in a turbulent zone on the chart. On Dec. 25, the BTC/USDT pair, as per Trading View, traded within a wide daily range, reaching a high of almost $90,599 and a low of around $86,412 before closing at around $87,784, marking a decline of around 1% for the day.

BTC/USD by TradingView

This kind of price action shakes confidence, punishes late longs and tempts short sellers to press their luck. And that is exactly why CZ’s comment matters.

The market rarely provides easy entry points with green candles and positive sentiment. More often, it forces buyers to step in when sentiment is negative, timelines are uncertain and price is fluctuating below a significant point, like $90,000 per BTC.

So, what's next for Bitcoin?

If Bitcoin can hold the mid-to-high $80,000s and reclaim $90,000 with a couple of convincing closes, the next psychological zones around $95,000 and $100,000 will come into view for potential buyers, as these were previously areas where sellers emerged.

However, if the $86,400 area breaks, the downside opens up for a deeper pullback into the low $80,000s — that is when the panic headlines usually start. In this environment, CZ's advice is simple: the obvious buys of Bitcoin are almost never obvious on the day you have to make a decision.