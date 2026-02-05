Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Very few automotive brands carry the cultural weight of DeLorean. Instantly recognizable and embedded in global pop culture, the stainless-steel icon has long symbolized futuristic thinking and a willingness to challenge convention. Now, decades after its cinematic debut, DeLorean is once again pushing into new territory – this time through blockchain technology.

To support its expansion into Web3, the company launched DeLorean Labs , a division focused on building digital infrastructure that connects vehicles, owners and fans in entirely new ways. From tokenized vehicle reservations and on-chain analytics to loyalty programs and real-world utility powered by the $DMC token, DeLorean Labs is working to bridge the physical and digital worlds without losing sight of practical use cases.

In this interview, Evan Kuhn, Head of DeLorean Labs, walks us through how the Web3 division came to life, what makes its marketplace different from typical crypto projects, and how tokenized vehicles and the FLUX Protocol could reshape the future of electric car ownership.

Dan Burgin: Hi Evan, thanks for joining us. DeLorean has been around for quite some time, with a brand recognized by millions across several generations. How did DeLorean Labs get started, and what’s its main focus within the company’s ecosystem?

Evan Kuhn: DeLorean Labs was created as a natural extension of the brand’s legacy of innovation as we entered Web3 and introduced our $DMC token. DeLorean has always represented forward-thinking design and a willingness to challenge convention. So, as the company began reimagining what the future of automotive could look like, it became clear we needed a dedicated team focused on Web3 as we became the first major auto brand to dive into the space.

DeLorean Labs exists to build the digital and experiential infrastructure that supports the broader DeLorean ecosystem. Our focus is on creating new ways for fans, owners, and partners to engage with the IP, whether that’s through digital ownership, community-driven experiences, or platforms that connect the physical and digital worlds.

D.B.: What kind of innovation does blockchain technology bring to the automotive industry right now?

E.K.: Blockchain technology brings verifiable ownership, transparency and entirely new ways for brands and customers to interact long before and long after a vehicle is delivered.

A great example of that is our vehicle reservation marketplace at marketplace.delorean.com . Traditionally, reservations are static and locked in place. We’ve turned them into something dynamic, a secure, transparent marketplace where reservations can be transferred, traded, or held with confidence. That creates real flexibility for customers while giving the company better visibility and control over demand.

We will also create a seamless, next-generation ownership experience that goes far beyond the vehicle itself. On-chain vehicle analytics will securely record key performance and usage data, giving owners transparent insights into their car while enabling smarter servicing and long-term value tracking. This data layer powers a white-glove customer experience, allowing us to proactively support owners with personalized service, priority access, and tailored upgrades.

Owners who stake their vehicle or build slot will unlock staking reward multipliers, aligning long-term commitment with meaningful benefits across the ecosystem. Complementing this is a drive-to-earn loyalty program, where real-world driving translates into on-chain rewards, status, and exclusive access, turning ownership, engagement, and brand loyalty into a single, connected experience.

Based on where we believe trends are heading, it’s only a matter of time before we see every automotive brand utilizing Web3 technology, and the end user might not even be aware of it.

D.B.: In your experience, what challenges does a heavy industry face when adopting on-chain technologies?

E.K.: One of the key challenges is perception. There’s understandable skepticism around on-chain technology due to volatility and past hype cycles. Overcoming this means focusing on reliability, transparency, and long-term utility, rather than speculation.

At DeLorean Labs, our approach has been to start with practical applications like reservations and ownership infrastructure, where the benefits are immediately clear. By grounding innovation in real business needs, heavy industry can adopt these technologies in a way that’s measured, responsible, and sustainable.

D.B.: Why did you choose the Sui network for DeLorean’s ecosystem?

E.K.: We chose Sui because it aligns with how we think about usability, scale, and long-term viability. From day one, the technology needed to disappear into the background for our customers. Sui makes it easy to onboard users, especially when it comes to wallet setup and interaction, which removes one of the biggest barriers to adoption.

Beyond the user experience, the Sui team has a very strong engineering culture and a clear long-term vision. They’re building infrastructure designed to scale reliably for real commercial applications, not just niche use cases or short-term experimentation.

D.B.: Web3 has become a bit of a buzzword that many companies use these days. In your case, though, there seems to be a clear real-world utility and a solid business strategy behind it. What makes your Web3 marketplace more “real,” in your view?

E.K.: Our marketplace is built around real assets, real customers, and real demand. Vehicle reservations already exist in the automotive world; we’ve simply made them more flexible, transparent, and secure. It’s directly tied to how people actually buy, sell, and access vehicles. Other companies may throw the blockchain word around, but we’ve actually built protocols to benefit our customers.

D.B.: DeLorean is such an iconic car, deeply embedded in pop culture and our idea of innovation in general. Do you think a legacy brand has an advantage when it comes to community building?

E.K.: A legacy brand definitely starts with an advantage, but it’s only an advantage if you earn it every day. DeLorean already lives in people’s imaginations across generations, which creates an emotional connection most brands have to work years to establish.

That legacy also gives us something important in emerging technologies like Web3: staying power. Established brands aren’t built around short-term cycles or hype, so we can afford to take a long-term view and continue building through market ups and downs. That kind of durability helps us stand out in an environment where many projects are temporary.

New technologies take time, but we believe the millions of DeLorean enthusiasts will see the benefits of being part of the next-generation DeLorean community we are creating. Many of our community members have never been involved in crypto before and now hold wallets for the first time to interact with the DeLorean ecosystem.

D.B.: What is the FLUX Protocol, and what problems does it aim to solve?

E.K.: The FLUX Protocol is the underlying infrastructure we’re building to connect digital ownership with real-world assets and experiences. It’s designed to make on-chain data usable, trustworthy, and relevant for commercial applications, not just collectibles or one-off experiments.

For DeLorean, that means things like vehicle reservations, digital twins, and future owner experiences can all operate within a single, coherent framework. As vehicles change hands, get upgraded, or unlock new experiences, FLUX ensures that history, access, and value move with them.

D.B.: What do you mean by “the world’s first tokenized vehicle”? What on-chain solutions are you planning to bring to electric cars?

E.K.: When we talk about “the world’s first tokenized vehicle,” we mean a car with a native digital identity that exists on-chain from day one. This digital identity represents verified ownership, reservations, access rights, and the vehicle’s history, all tied directly to the physical car.

Plus, we have our $DMC token, so for an electric vehicle, tokenization enables even more practical applications. For example, we plan to integrate in-car crypto wallets that interact directly with charging stations to pay with $DMC. This means payments for charging could be seamless, secure, and tied to the vehicle itself rather than an external app or card. We’ll also give users the ability to earn $DMC tokens for responsible driving habits. Combined with transferable ownership and verified vehicle history, this approach reimagines the EV experience from the ground up.

D.B.: How would you describe the real-world utility of the $DMC token?

E.K.: The $DMC token is designed to have real-world utility, not just exist as a digital asset. Within the DeLorean ecosystem, it can be used directly in our marketplace to secure vehicle reservations, access exclusive experiences, or participate in community offerings. On top of that, our staking protocol lets holders actively engage with the ecosystem, earn rewards, and further support the network, adding another layer of tangible value.

Also, the token powers DeLorean’s merchandise and brand experience, unlocking exclusive drops, priority access, and limited-edition collaborations tied to the culture of the brand. Token holders gain early or preferred access to physical goods, event experiences, and future product launches.

At the same time, $DMC represents an opportunity to own a piece of pop culture. DeLorean isn’t just a car, it’s an icon that spans generations, and the token allows fans and collectors to engage with that legacy in a meaningful way. It’s both functional and symbolic: a tool for interacting with the ecosystem, and a stake in the story of a brand that has always stood for innovation and imagination.

D.B.: 2025 was tough for most crypto assets. So far, 2026 hasn’t been an easy experience either. What’s your view on the recent challenges in the crypto market? How do you navigate highly volatile markets in general?

E.K.: The crypto market has always had cycles of rapid growth and sharp corrections, and the recent challenges are a reminder of that inherent volatility. For many projects, these swings are disruptive, but for us at DeLorean Labs, they reinforce the importance of focusing on real-world utility and long-term value.

We did experience a few setbacks at the launch of the DMC token, which were part of the growing pains of building something new at scale. But we’ve learned from those experiences, refined our approach, and now we’re in a much stronger position as a company, ready for sustainable growth.

In navigating Web3, along with meeting the great companies, we met a lot of malicious actors that just seek to take advantage of tokens, but we are confident that, as the industry matures, these issues will no longer influence such ambitious tokens like DeLorean $DMC.

D.B.: You’ve hinted at some big things coming in 2026 in your recent posts on X. Can you give us some details on what’s coming in the near future?

E.K.: We’re really excited about what’s coming in 2026. We’re fresh off a milestone moment with the DeLorean being featured in Fortnite, and that’s just the start. We have more mainstream integrations in the pipeline that will bring the brand into new interactive spaces.

On the consumer side, our online store is launching soon, making it easier than ever for fans to access limited-edition products, experiences, and digital collectibles. We’re also focused on making our $DMC token more widely accessible through a partnership that will be announced soon, so that more people can participate in the ecosystem and engage with the brand in meaningful ways.