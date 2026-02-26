AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP's 10% On-Chain Metric Surge Signals Heightening Sell Activity

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 26/02/2026 - 16:05
    XRP on-chain activity suggests that more traders are selling despite the ongoing price rebound as the asset's exchange reserve shows a notable increase over the last day.
    Advertisement
    XRP's 10% On-Chain Metric Surge Signals Heightening Sell Activity
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    The broad crypto market has seen a sudden flip in investor sentiment as the prices of leading cryptocurrencies, including XRP, have seen notable daily increases.

    Amid the rising bullish momentum, XRP’s exchange activities have taken a contrary twist, showing signs of increased sell pressure despite an ongoing price surge.

    On Thursday, Feb. 26, crypto analytics platform Cryptoquant provided on-chain data from the XRP Ledger, revealing a 10.58% increase in the XRP exchange reserve over the last 24 hours.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Reclaims Key 200-Week Support, Bitcoin Briefly Hits $47,511 in $8 Million Mistake, USDC on Cardano Hits First Big Milestone Crypto Market Review: Will XRP Hold Support Line? Bitcoin Hides Severe Price Divergence, Ethereum (ETH) Bounces in Attempt to Recover $2,000

    Exchange reserve soars past 2.77 billion XRP 

    The data further revealed that the total XRP held on exchanges like Binance and others have surged to about 2,778,900,000 XRP worth a massive $3.98 billion. This marks a 7.29% increase in the asset’s exchange reserve over the last 24 hours. 

    Advertisement

    It is important to note that  increases in exchange reserves are often a strong signal of bearish sentiment. It typically means that more tokens are being moved to crypto trading platforms, which is most likely a precursor to selling activity.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 02/26/2026 - 14:54
    XRP Sees Cautious Optimism in US Spot XRP ETF Flows, Up $6 Million in 2 Days
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The surge in the XRP exchange reserve comes as a surprise as the asset is currently trading in bullish territory, showing a notable daily price surge. 

    Advertisement

    Nonetheless, investors selling off their assets at a time like this suggests that they may be positioning their assets for potential liquidation.

    XRP supply expands 

    Following the sharp increase in the XRP exchange reserve, the data further showed that its exchange supply share has surged notably by 7.22%.

    This surge in the exchange supply indicates that a growing proportion of circulating XRP is now sitting on exchanges rather than in private wallets.

    Nonetheless, the current XRP price action could be largely attributed to investors' sentiment as sustained exchange activity often precedes volatility-driven breakouts. Thus, it is currently uncertain how long the ongoing price rebound could last.

    #XRP #XRP Price Prediction #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 16:02
    'Need a Bigger Orange Bag': Saylor Hints at Bitcoin Buying Spree Amid $67,000 Stability
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 15:55
    Binance Sweetens the Deal for RLUSD Holders
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Comdex introduces Comdex TraceOS™ to support victims of fake trading platforms, romance-investment scams and wallet drains
    Global Blockchain Show Riyadh Unveils World-Class Speakers Redefining the Future of Web3 and Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 16:05
    XRP's 10% On-Chain Metric Surge Signals Heightening Sell Activity
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 16:02
    'Need a Bigger Orange Bag': Saylor Hints at Bitcoin Buying Spree Amid $67,000 Stability
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 15:55
    Binance Sweetens the Deal for RLUSD Holders
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all