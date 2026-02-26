AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Binance Sweetens the Deal for RLUSD Holders

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 26/02/2026 - 15:55
    Binance has launched a major incentive campaign for Ripple USD (RLUSD) holders..
    Advertisement
    Binance Sweetens the Deal for RLUSD Holders
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google

    Binance, the flagship exchange, has announced that it is introducing a lucrative incentive for holders of Ripple USD (RLUSD). 

    Advertisement

    It will offer an 8.5% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) on its Simple Earn Flexible Products as part of its promotional campaign. 

    The campaign is officially launching tomorrow, aiming to attract liquidity. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Reclaims Key 200-Week Support, Bitcoin Briefly Hits $47,511 in $8 Million Mistake, USDC on Cardano Hits First Big Milestone Crypto Market Review: Will XRP Hold Support Line? Bitcoin Hides Severe Price Divergence, Ethereum (ETH) Bounces in Attempt to Recover $2,000

    Campaign mechanism 

    According to the official announcement from Binance Earn, the promotion runs from Feb. 27 (00:00:00 UTC) through March 12 (23:59:59 UTC).

    Advertisement

    Flexible Products are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, so users are encouraged to subscribe early. 

    Participants can redeem their RLUSD funds at any time while still accruing rewards due to the "flexible" nature of the product. 

    The advertised 8.5% APR actually combines two distinct reward structures. The rewards generated from this 8% tier are distributed directly to users' Spot Accounts on a daily basis. 

    Advertisement

    The remaining yield comes from the standard Real-Time APR. This yield is accrued and accumulated directly into the users' Earn Accounts on a minute-by-minute basis.

    Binance users must complete the platform's standard identity verification checks in order to be able to participate. 

    Sub-accounts are not eligible for the promotion, meaning only master accounts will qualify for the rewards.

    Users can subscribe with a minimum of 0.01 RLUSD and a maximum limit of 50,000 RLUSD per user to access the highest tier of rewards. 

    The campaign has a global cap of 6,000,000 RLUSD across all participants, underscoring the "first-come, first-served" warning in the announcement.

    Binance added support for RLUSD for spot trading on Jan. 22. 

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 15:27
    Bitcoin Rebound Triggers Uptick in Crypto Fear & Greed Index
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 14:54
    XRP Sees Cautious Optimism in US Spot XRP ETF Flows, Up $6 Million in 2 Days
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Comdex introduces Comdex TraceOS™ to support victims of fake trading platforms, romance-investment scams and wallet drains
    Global Blockchain Show Riyadh Unveils World-Class Speakers Redefining the Future of Web3 and Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 15:55
    Binance Sweetens the Deal for RLUSD Holders
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 15:27
    Bitcoin Rebound Triggers Uptick in Crypto Fear & Greed Index
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 14:54
    XRP Sees Cautious Optimism in US Spot XRP ETF Flows, Up $6 Million in 2 Days
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all