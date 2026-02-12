Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In the turbulent segment of Web3, trends are replacing each other every month, a few times a year. This highlights the role of evergreen concepts, which remain relevant since the inception of Bitcoin and early altcoins.

Hardware cryptocurrency wallets are textbook examples of such concepts. Almost everyone who started their journey in crypto was advised to purchase and set up one for secure transacting. At the same time, the sphere of hardware wallets has always been in the shadows. U.Today sat down with Adam Budínský , Head of Hardware Product at Trezor, hardware crypto wallet pioneer, to discuss the trends, narratives and prospects of the sphere, and Trezor in particular.

U.Today: Hi Adam, thanks for coming! Please introduce yourself and share your key milestones in blockchain and beyond.

Adam Budínský: Thanks for having me. I’m Adam Budínský, and I lead hardware product development at Trezor. I joined the company in 2022, after working in aerospace and precision electronics — industries where reliability and detail really matter. At Trezor, I focus on turning complex ideas into real, tangible products that make self-custody more secure and usable for everyone.

One of the biggest milestones for me has been leading the development of the Trezor Safe 7. It was a serious challenge — both technically and personally. We even released a short behind-the-scenes video where I joke that when I look at the device, I see my PTSD. But in reality, what I see is something I'm truly proud of — a product that reflects the best of our engineering and our values.

I’m also proud of the team we’ve built. It’s incredibly motivating to work with people who are not only great at what they do but are genuinely driven by the mission. That shared focus is what allows us to take on some of the hardest problems in this space — and solve them together.

U.T.: With such an unusual background as an aerospace engineer, why did you initially decide to move to Web3?

A.B.: On the surface, aerospace and crypto might seem worlds apart — but what attracted me to both is the same: solving high-stakes problems with precision and integrity. I’ve always been drawn to systems where failure isn’t an option, and where every detail matters. That mindset translated surprisingly well to building secure hardware for crypto.

What really pulled me into Web3, though, was Bitcoin. I believe in its long-term mission — not just as a technology, but as a principle. The idea that individuals should have control over their money, without needing permission or relying on centralized institutions, really resonated with me. Once I saw how hardware wallets enable that kind of freedom in practice, I knew I wanted to contribute.

Joining Trezor felt like a natural step — it combined my engineering background with a mission I care about deeply. And it gave me the chance to build something that doesn’t just work, but matters.

U.T.: Actually, I suppose all of our readers know Trezor pretty well. But, for those unfamiliar, please, introduce your brand and its production.

A.B.: Sure — happy to. While many in the crypto space know the name, it’s always good to revisit the roots.

Trezor is the original bitcoin hardware wallet — the company that launched the world’s first device for crypto self-custody back in 2014. Before that, storing your own crypto securely was mostly a DIY effort. Trezor helped define a new category: open-source, offline devices that empower users to hold their private keys securely and independently.

Since then, we’ve expanded that mission. Today, Trezor offers a growing range of hardware and software tools — designed for everyone from newcomers to advanced users — all focused on one goal: giving people confidence in managing their own assets. In 2023, we also launched Trezor Academy, an initiative aimed at helping grassroots communities understand crypto security and the principles of digital ownership. It’s part of our broader belief that education and usability are just as important as strong cryptography.

We’re also part of SatoshiLabs, a group of independent companies dedicated to advancing bitcoin and open innovation. That gives us the freedom to explore bold ideas — like integrating an open secure element or designing quantum-ready devices — while staying true to our founding values of transparency and user empowerment.

U.T.: Let's get back to your role. Please explain, what does Head of Hardware Product actually mean? Is it more of an engineering or PM role?

A.B.: It’s definitely a hybrid role — and that’s what makes it both challenging and exciting. I come from an engineering background, particularly in mechanical and aerospace design, so I naturally approach product development with a focus on precision, reliability, and systems thinking. But at Trezor, being Head of Hardware Product also means taking full responsibility for the product across its entire lifecycle — from early ideation and prototyping all the way to mass production and market launch.

On a day-to-day level, that means I work closely with engineers, industrial designers, suppliers, and the manufacturing team to ensure we’re not only building secure and user-friendly devices, but also doing so at the quality and scale our users expect. At the same time, I’m deeply involved in product strategy — translating user needs, security requirements, and long-term vision into actionable hardware specifications.

So while I don’t write firmware or manage the factory floor myself, my job is to connect all those dots: making sure engineering, design, and production align with the product’s purpose — delivering secure, tangible self-custody tools people can trust and use with confidence.

U.T.: In general, for the average crypto user, why does setting up a hardware wallet make sense?

A.B.: Because the biggest risk in crypto isn’t just volatility — it’s custody. If you hold your coins on an exchange or in a software wallet, your private keys are either controlled by someone else or exposed to online threats. A hardware wallet changes that dynamic by giving you physical, offline control of your keys.

This isn’t a theoretical concern. According to a 2025 industry report , more than $2.5 billion was lost to hacks and scams in just the first half of the year, including a $1.5 billion breach at a major exchange — one of the largest on record. These aren’t failures of blockchain technology; they’re failures of centralized custody.

A hardware wallet, by contrast, keeps your private keys completely offline. Transactions must be physically confirmed on the device itself, meaning malware, phishing, or compromised apps can’t authorize anything without your intent. It’s a simple but powerful layer of security.

We've also worked hard to ensure setup is straightforward, even for non-technical users. Devices like the Trezor Safe 3 and Safe 7 walk users through the process with clear instructions, so it’s not just more secure — it’s also accessible.

If you plan to hold crypto long-term, using a hardware wallet is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself. It puts you — and only you — in charge of your assets.

U.T.: Still, hardware wallets look like something niche despite the visible progress in adoption. What are your thoughts on this? Have we plateaued - or what is next for the segment as a whole?

A.B.: It’s true that hardware wallets are still perceived as niche — but I think that’s more about timing than potential. So far, most adoption has come from people who are already deeply engaged in crypto. That’s natural for any new technology. But as self-custody becomes more mainstream — especially in response to high-profile failures of custodial platforms — we’re starting to see a shift.

I wouldn’t say we’ve plateaued. If anything, we’re moving out of the early adopter phase and into a broader conversation about usability and trust. That’s exactly the space we tried to address with Trezor Safe 7. It was designed to reduce onboarding friction with a larger color touchscreen, to future-proof the architecture with post-quantum-ready components, and to stay true to our values — including openness, which we preserved by building around an open secure element.

So from my perspective, the segment hasn’t peaked — but growth will depend on how well we keep solving these kinds of problems. Simpler onboarding, more intuitive UX, and clear messaging about what self-custody actually means for regular users are all essential.

In the future, I expect hardware wallets to become even more integrated into the daily crypto experience — whether that’s through mobile interfaces, improved dApp workflows, or better recovery tooling. But at the core, the challenge stays the same: how do we deliver real security in a form people actually want to use? That’s where this segment still has huge room to grow.

U.T.: Why would you recommend Trezor to the crypto audience in 2025-2026? What's special about it?

A.B.: Whether you're holding, staking, or actively participating in the crypto ecosystem, protecting your private keys is fundamental. And in 2025–2026, we can point to tangible data to show how that protection translates into real-world usage.

For example, Trezor users have already staked more than 220,000 ETH and over 1.25 million SOL - all while keeping full control of their keys. That level of activity shows how hardware wallets have evolved from simple storage tools into secure gateways to the broader crypto economy.

What makes Trezor stand out is a combination of long-standing principles and continued innovation. Our devices are fully offline, open-source, and trusted by a global user base. That openness isn’t just ideological — it’s a practical security advantage. Because our firmware, software, and even hardware schematics are public, they can be independently verified and audited. Users don’t have to trust us blindly — they can inspect exactly how the device works and be confident that there are no hidden processes or vulnerabilities.

The Trezor Safe 7 exemplifies this approach. It features a quantum-ready architecture and includes an open secure element — a rare combination that reflects both technical foresight and alignment with community values. By avoiding closed-source components, we maintain auditability at every level, which is critical for long-term trust.

As the crypto space grows more complex, hardware wallets like Trezor will play a key role in helping people navigate it safely — combining usability with uncompromising security and full transparency.

U.T.: Please indicate three releases - features, announcements or something - of 2025 that you are proud of?

A.B.: One release that stands out — and that we’ve already touched on — is the Trezor Safe 7. It’s the most advanced device we’ve ever built, and I’m proud of how it brings together multiple priorities: strong security, modern UX, open architecture, and forward-looking features like a quantum-ready bootloader.

It also allowed us to respond to community requests by integrating TROPIC01 — an open secure element developed by a sister company within the SatoshiLabs Group. That was a major step forward in aligning hardware-level security with our values around transparency and verifiability. From industrial design to production scale-up, this release marked a significant milestone for our hardware team.

U.T.: What are the plans for Trezor in 2026?

A.B.: Our direction hasn’t changed — and that’s the point. We’ll keep focusing on what we do best: building secure, open-source tools that help people take control of their digital assets. In 2026, that means continuing to innovate on the hardware side, but also growing our presence in new markets and meeting users where they are — culturally, geographically, and technically.

We want to make self-custody more accessible, especially in regions where financial sovereignty isn’t just a nice idea but a real need. At the same time, we’ll continue to push for open standards and transparency, because we believe that’s the only sustainable path for security in crypto.

Trezor has always been about more than just devices. It’s about helping people understand what it means to truly own something in the digital age. In 2026 and beyond, that mission remains unchanged — but the ways we deliver on it will keep evolving.

U.T.: And what about four-year cycles - are they relevant or not any longer?

A.B.: The four-year cycle is still part of the conversation — and likely will be for a while — but it's becoming less central as the industry matures. At Trezor, we observe these market rhythms, of course, but we don’t build around them. Hardware development has a longer timeline and different cadence. If you start designing a product based on current market sentiment, it’ll likely be outdated by the time it launches.

That said, cycles still have an impact on user behavior. Bull markets bring in new users, which increases demand for education and accessible tools. Bear markets often reset expectations and give space for deeper development. So from a hardware product perspective, we try to stay grounded: build for real use cases, focus on long-term value, and remain consistent — regardless of the cycle.

In other words, cycles may come and go, but our priorities stay the same.

U.T.: What's your general advice for newcomers to crypto?

A.B.: Start with education. In crypto, the biggest risks often come from not fully understanding what you’re doing — especially when it comes to managing your own assets. Self-custody is empowering, but it also requires responsibility. So before jumping in, take the time to understand how wallets work, what private keys are, and how to keep them safe. It’s always better to learn before something goes wrong — not after.

The good news is, there are now plenty of communities, creators, and initiatives that can help. Even the social channels of many crypto brands — including ours — often aim to educate, not just promote. At Trezor, we’ve always believed in showing and explaining, not just selling. That’s why we launched initiatives like Trezor Academy, which has already received feedback from over 2,000 students. It's one example of how we try to make crypto security more accessible and less intimidating.

So my advice? Be curious. Ask questions. Look for trusted resources. And don’t rush. The tools are there — and so is the knowledge. It’s up to each of us to use both wisely.