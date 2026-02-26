AdvertisementAdvert.
    'Need a Bigger Orange Bag': Saylor Hints at Bitcoin Buying Spree Amid $67,000 Stability

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 26/02/2026 - 16:02
    Chairman of Strategy Michael Saylor reiterates his optimism about Bitcoin with a hint that he might need a "bigger orange bag." At the same time as MSTR becomes the most shorted stock, according to Goldman Sachs.
    As Bitcoin tries to stabilize at $67,000, Michael Saylor, Chairman of Strategy, continues to demonstrate his trademark optimism on social media. In a new post on X, Saylor not only depicted himself carrying a large orange bag covered with Bitcoin logos but also added an intriguing caption suggesting he might need a "bigger" one.

    The message to the market is clear: Saylor & Co. are prepared to keep absorbing supply and buying more Bitcoin.

    Why Michael Saylor сalling for "bigger bag" amid MSTR stock turbulence

    At present, Strategy holds 718,722 BTC, equivalent to approximately $48 billion in value. However, given an average purchase price near $76,000, Saylor and the company are sitting on an unrealized loss of about 12% on their position. Despite this, the company’s mNAV ratio remains around 1, while its adjusted enterprise value multiple is even higher: 1.256.

    In other Strategy-related developments, this week, the company hosted Strategy World 2026, where Saylor reiterated his thesis that Bitcoin represents digital capital. According to him, Bitcoin’s core value is not in abstract portability narratives but in the practical reality that one billion dollars in BTC can be transferred anywhere in the world, whereas moving a billion dollars in traditional assets is far more complex.

    At the same time, he acknowledged that Bitcoin’s primary challenge is price volatility, arguing that large-scale capital inflows are held back mainly by fluctuations, not by any structural flaw in the network itself. From Saylor’s perspective, corrections are a normal part of the model. His message remains consistent: if you invest in BTC, be prepared to hold it for 7-10 years.

    All of this comes as Strategy’s stock, MSTR, is reportedly the most shorted stock in the market, according to Goldman Sachs. The shares are currently trading at $132.8, down 12.6% year-to-date in 2026. Compared to the all-time high of $542, the stock is off by 75.8%.

    How much Saylor needs an even bigger orange bag may become clearer next week, as Strategy continues to report its Bitcoin activity on a weekly basis when transactions occur. One thing is certain: Saylor remains openly optimistic, even amid the current turbulence on the crypto market.

