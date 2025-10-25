AdvertisementAdvert.
    Binance Coin Kick-Starts New Rally Amid Golden Cross Emergence

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 25/10/2025 - 11:52
    Binance Coin (BNB) eyes golden cross shift as bulls go on rampage.
    Binance Coin (BNB) recorded an over $100 price gain after news of Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao’s pardon filtered into the crypto space. The presidential pardon shifted market sentiment for the majority of investors. BNB is now eyeing a new price rally as ecosystem bulls prepare for a possible golden cross flip on the hourly chart.

    Trading volume dip is key obstacle to BNB's growth

    CoinMarketCap data reveals that Binance Coin has stabilized above $1,100 over the last 48 hours despite broader market fluctuations.

    As of this writing, Binance Coin is trading at $1,112.23, representing a 1.07% increase over the last 24 hours. The coin reached a peak of $1,133.49 during the period, demonstrating its potential to test higher levels.

    Article image
    Binance Coin Chart | Source: TradingView

    Notably, the price gains appear to reflect the emergence of a golden cross on the asset’s price chart. Binance Coin’s 9-day and 26-day moving averages indicate the emergence of a golden cross as the short-term MA is about to move above the long-term MA.

    The formation of a golden cross is generally considered a bullish indicator for an asset. Binance Coin’s recent price outlook supports that the golden cross could trigger an upward movement for BNB. The coin had earlier hit an all-time high (ATH) of $1,370.55 on Oct. 13, 2025, before the broader market crash caused a dip in price.

    With the market sentiment positively bullish, it appears the only thing holding BNB from reclaiming its $1,300 price level is the current low volume. The trading volume is still in the red zone, down by 44.02% at $2.84 billion after short-term traders went for profit.

    These traders leveraged the over 5% surge in price following the pardon of CZ to rake in some profit, causing a sell-off. Once trading continues amid this bullish sentiment, more activities in the ecosystem could support a price spike.

    Institutional adoption and expanding utility bolster BNB outlook

    Interestingly, before the great crypto market liquidation, Binance Coin's growth trajectory indicated that BNB was eyeing the $1,500 target. The optimism rested on the increased institutional adoption, such as Franklin Templeton’s tokenized securities development.

    Additionally, Binance has been forming strong collaborations to increase the utility of BNB in the financial services sector. This has positioned it to compete against top U.S. banks in valuation.

    Binance Coin is likely to record an upsurge once retail investors rekindle their interest amid the golden cross emergence. If this happens, breaking the $1,250 resistance level is critical toward its journey to the $1,500 target.

    #Binance coin
