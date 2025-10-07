Binance Coin Surpasses $1,330, Eyes Dethroning Goldman Sachs in Valuation

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance Coin (BNB) has continued its bullish rally in the last seven days, climbing over 29% within this time frame. The crypto asset’s momentum has set it on a trajectory to possibly flip Goldman Sachs, as its week-to-date (WTD) breakout shows promise for a further spike.

Binance Coin rally accelerates with record network activity

Notably, Goldman Sachs, a major Wall Street bank, has a market capitalization of about $239 billion and is ranked 62nd on the CompaniesMarketCap . This is a list of major companies and assets across the globe, with gold sitting at the top. The top five are completed by NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet, in that order.

Binance Coin has, within the last seven days, risen from $1,028 to over $1,300. The ongoing crypto rally has positioned BNB on a growth path that could push its total market capitalization from its current $184.21 billion to something higher.

With about $54 billion separating Binance Coin from Goldman Sachs, if the crypto asset sustains the current growth trajectory, it might close the gap.

As of press time, the Binance Coin price was changing hands at $1,328.50, which represents a 7.92% increase in the last 24 hours. The coin previously hit a peak of $1,336.57 on the market, suggesting that it has the momentum to push toward higher levels.

Additionally, market conditions are ripe for a further surge. Its trading volume is up by a significant 66.61% to $7.87 billion. This is likely due to the increase in the number of active addresses on the BNB chain.

The ecosystem reported 58 million monthly active addresses, which indicates high engagement and demand for Binance Coin. There has also been increased institutional demand supporting the upward trajectory of BNB.

Can BNB price hit $2,000 target to dethrone Goldman Sachs?

Interestingly, in late August 2025, there were predictions that the Binance Coin price could hit between $2,000 and $2,100 by the end of the year. If the crypto asset climbs to a minimum of $2,000, that would push its market cap to $278.36 billion, well above Goldman Sachs's.

BNB could make a surge to near $2,000, given the current momentum it is enjoying from holders. However, the $1,300 support needs to hold for a further upward climb amid a bullish crypto market and "Uptober" rally.