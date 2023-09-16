Original U.Today article

BONE Price Analysis for September 16

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has rate of BONE found reversal zone yet?
BONE Price Analysis for September 16
Bulls are trying to be back in the game again, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BONE/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of BONE has dropped by 1.52% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BONE might have found the local support level of $0.7973. If the daily bar closes above the $0.80 area, one can expect an upward move to the $0.82 range tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of BONE is in the middle of a wide channel, getting energy for a sharp move. As neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.80-$0.82 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BONE is far even from a local rise as there are no prerequisites for that. If buyers want to be back in the game, they need to fix the price above the nearest resistance of $0.9111. 

However, it might take a few weeks for that to happen.

BONE is trading at $0.8084 at press time.

