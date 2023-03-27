Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 27

Mon, 03/27/2023 - 15:02
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can prices of DOGE or SHIB rise shortly?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 27
The new week has started in a neutral mode on the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.20% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

Despite today's slight rise, the rate of DOGE remains trading in the middle of the channel, between the support at $0.06393 and the resistance at $0.07890.

Traders can think about a midterm bull run only if the price fixes above the $0.078 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.07573 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is more of a gainer than DOGE, rising by 1.37%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarity to DOGE as none of the sides is ready to seize the initiative. Such a statement is also confirmed by the declining volume. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.00001050-$0.000011 remains the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001077 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

