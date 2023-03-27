DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 27

Original U.Today article

Can prices of DOGE or SHIB rise shortly?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The new week has started in a neutral mode on the cryptocurrency market.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.20% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's slight rise, the rate of DOGE remains trading in the middle of the channel, between the support at $0.06393 and the resistance at $0.07890.

Traders can think about a midterm bull run only if the price fixes above the $0.078 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.07573 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is more of a gainer than DOGE, rising by 1.37%.

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarity to DOGE as none of the sides is ready to seize the initiative. Such a statement is also confirmed by the declining volume. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.00001050-$0.000011 remains the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001077 at press time.