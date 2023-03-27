DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 27

The new week has started in a neutral mode on the cryptocurrency market.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.20% over the last 24 hours.
Despite today's slight rise, the rate of DOGE remains trading in the middle of the channel, between the support at $0.06393 and the resistance at $0.07890.
Traders can think about a midterm bull run only if the price fixes above the $0.078 mark.
DOGE is trading at $0.07573 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is more of a gainer than DOGE, rising by 1.37%.
From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarity to DOGE as none of the sides is ready to seize the initiative. Such a statement is also confirmed by the declining volume. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.00001050-$0.000011 remains the more likely scenario until the end of the week.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001077 at press time.