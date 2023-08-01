Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for August 1

Original U.Today article

How great are chances to see further rise of Binance Coin (BNB)?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mainly red, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is an exception to the rule, as its rate has risen by 0.52% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has fixed above the local resistance level at $243.8. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, the upward move may continue to the $250 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has once again tested the resistance at $246.7. At the moment, one should pay attention to the bar's closure. If it happens around that mark, the accumulated strength might be enough for continued midterm growth to the next vital level at $257.8.

Such a scenario is relevant until mid-August.

Image by TradingView

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is looking bullish on the daily chart against BTC as the rate is about to fix above the level at 0.008437. If nothing crucial changes until the end of the day, the rise may continue to the 0.0086 area shortly.

BNB is trading at $244.6 at press time.