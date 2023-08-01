Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for August 1

Tue, 08/01/2023 - 16:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How great are chances to see further rise of Binance Coin (BNB)?
The market is mainly red, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is an exception to the rule, as its rate has risen by 0.52% over the last 24 hours.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has fixed above the local resistance level at $243.8. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, the upward move may continue to the $250 area tomorrow.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has once again tested the resistance at $246.7. At the moment, one should pay attention to the bar's closure. If it happens around that mark, the accumulated strength might be enough for continued midterm growth to the next vital level at $257.8.

Such a scenario is relevant until mid-August.

BNB/BTC chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is looking bullish on the daily chart against BTC as the rate is about to fix above the level at 0.008437. If nothing crucial changes until the end of the day, the rise may continue to the 0.0086 area shortly.

BNB is trading at $244.6 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

