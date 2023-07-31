BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for July 31

Bears are dominating on the first day of the week, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
Image by TradingView
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday.
Image by TradingView
On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is more bearish than bullish, as the price has once again bounced off the resistance at $29,508. If nothing changes by the end of the day, traders are likely to see the test of the $29,000 area soon.
Bitcoin is trading at $29,295 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bearish than BTC as the rate has fallen by 0.76% over the last 24 hours.
Image by TradingView
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is set to maintain the drop as the price has failed to fix above the $1,870 mark. Currently, a vital thing to watch is buyers' reaction in the area of $1,850.
If bulls lose that area, the drop may continue to the support at $1,816 soon.
Ethereum is trading at $1,858 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the biggest loser today, going down by 2.49% since yesterday.
Image by TradingView
Despite today's fall, the rate of XRP is trading sideways as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. However, if buyers lose the interim level of $0.68, the accumulated energy might be enough for a support breakout, followed by an ongoing correction to the $0.65-$0.66 area.
XRP is trading at $0.6996 at press time.