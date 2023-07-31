BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for July 31

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are dominating on the first day of the week, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Image by TradingView

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is more bearish than bullish, as the price has once again bounced off the resistance at $29,508. If nothing changes by the end of the day, traders are likely to see the test of the $29,000 area soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,295 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bearish than BTC as the rate has fallen by 0.76% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is set to maintain the drop as the price has failed to fix above the $1,870 mark. Currently, a vital thing to watch is buyers' reaction in the area of $1,850.

If bulls lose that area, the drop may continue to the support at $1,816 soon.

Ethereum is trading at $1,858 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser today, going down by 2.49% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the rate of XRP is trading sideways as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. However, if buyers lose the interim level of $0.68, the accumulated energy might be enough for a support breakout, followed by an ongoing correction to the $0.65-$0.66 area.

XRP is trading at $0.6996 at press time.