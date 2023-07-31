Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 31

Mon, 07/31/2023 - 16:05
Denys Serhiichuk
Which meme coin can rise this week?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 31
The new week has started with sellers' dominance on the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 1.19% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the price of DOGE remains above the important level of $0.07547. However, the rate does not seem ready for growth yet, as not enough energy has been accumulated so far. In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $0.08 is the most likely scenario for the following week.

DOGE is trading at $0.07902 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the rate of SHIB has risen by 1.27% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB is on its way to testing the resistance of $0.00000878. At the moment, one should focus on the bar's closure. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, there is a chance of seeing a breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.000009 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.000008553 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

