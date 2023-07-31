DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 31

Original U.Today article

The new week has started with sellers' dominance on the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 1.19% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the price of DOGE remains above the important level of $0.07547. However, the rate does not seem ready for growth yet, as not enough energy has been accumulated so far. In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $0.08 is the most likely scenario for the following week.

DOGE is trading at $0.07902 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the rate of SHIB has risen by 1.27% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB is on its way to testing the resistance of $0.00000878. At the moment, one should focus on the bar's closure. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, there is a chance of seeing a breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.000009 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.000008553 at press time.