AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Binance CEO Breaks Silence on CZ's Pardon, Supports Clear Crypto Regulation

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 3/11/2025 - 14:29
    Binance CEO Richard Teng reaffirmed the exchange's forward-thinking stance following the pardon of CZ.
    Advertisement
    Binance CEO Breaks Silence on CZ's Pardon, Supports Clear Crypto Regulation
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance CEO Richard Teng has broken his silence for the first time since Changpeng "CZ" Zhao was pardoned by President Donald Trump. Teng said the company is focused on rebuilding trust and moving forward as clearer rules begin to take shape for the crypto industry.

    Advertisement

    Richard Teng spotlights major Binance progress

    In an interview with CNBC, Teng said Binance has learned from past mistakes and is now more focused on compliance. The crypto trading platform has recorded major milestones, including the x402 integration, lending credence to its compliance.

    He noted that the firm’s efforts to follow regulations have improved confidence among investors and government agencies.

    In the conversation, the Binance CEO mentioned that crypto has gone mainstream. He added that better laws and supervision will help more people and institutions join the market. 

    He described the new political climate as more open to innovation and less focused on punishment.

    Teng took over as CEO in late 2023 after Binance agreed to pay a large fine over anti-money-laundering issues. Since then, the company has strengthened its internal systems and spent more on regulatory work around the world.

    CZ's pardon divides opinion, Binance stays focused

    It is worth noting that the recent pardon of CZ by American President Donald Trump drew mixed reactions. Some critics said it showed political favoritism, while others saw it as a chance for the industry to move on. Notably, Richard Teng said the decision should not distract from the company’s progress.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 11/01/2025 - 14:52
    Binance Bitcoin Whale Activity Surges, Hints at More Upside
    ByVladislav Sopov

    He dismissed claims linking Binance to noncrypto deals, pointing to new funding from Abu Dhabi’s MGX fund as proof of outside support. Teng also joined The Digital Chamber’s advisory board to support balanced crypto laws.

    In the discussion, the Binance CEO stressed that the exchange is now focused on the future. He also reiterated that regulation on the crypto market brings certainty and growth.

    #Richard Teng #Changpeng Zhao
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 14:23
    Worst Scenario for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Revealed: 35% of Price to Be Lost If This Indicator Is Correct
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 14:19
    Bitcoin (BTC) Heading to $160,000: Top Analyst Henrik Zeberg
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tea-Fi Redefines DeFi: One SuperApp. Infinite Yield. Powered by $TEA
    Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference (B2C’ 2025) to Advance Blockchain, Big Data & AI-Driven Data Science
    Anchor Mining Introduces Robust Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Path in Digital Wealth Segment
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 14:29
    Binance CEO Breaks Silence on CZ's Pardon, Supports Clear Crypto Regulation
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 14:23
    Worst Scenario for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Revealed: 35% of Price to Be Lost If This Indicator Is Correct
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 14:19
    Bitcoin (BTC) Heading to $160,000: Top Analyst Henrik Zeberg
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all