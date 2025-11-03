Binance CEO Breaks Silence on CZ's Pardon, Supports Clear Crypto Regulation

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance CEO Richard Teng has broken his silence for the first time since Changpeng "CZ" Zhao was pardoned by President Donald Trump. Teng said the company is focused on rebuilding trust and moving forward as clearer rules begin to take shape for the crypto industry.

Richard Teng spotlights major Binance progress

In an interview with CNBC, Teng said Binance has learned from past mistakes and is now more focused on compliance. The crypto trading platform has recorded major milestones, including the x402 integration , lending credence to its compliance.

He noted that the firm’s efforts to follow regulations have improved confidence among investors and government agencies.

In the conversation, the Binance CEO mentioned that crypto has gone mainstream. He added that better laws and supervision will help more people and institutions join the market.

Here’s my take: Crypto is now mainstream. Clear regulations will drive greater adoption, and we’re working with regulators to make that happen.



As for the chatter around CZ’s pardon, we’re focused on facts and the future.https://t.co/e9En5Gz1gX — Richard Teng (@_RichardTeng) November 3, 2025

He described the new political climate as more open to innovation and less focused on punishment.

Teng took over as CEO in late 2023 after Binance agreed to pay a large fine over anti-money-laundering issues. Since then, the company has strengthened its internal systems and spent more on regulatory work around the world.

CZ's pardon divides opinion, Binance stays focused

It is worth noting that the recent pardon of CZ by American President Donald Trump drew mixed reactions. Some critics said it showed political favoritism, while others saw it as a chance for the industry to move on. Notably, Richard Teng said the decision should not distract from the company’s progress.

He dismissed claims linking Binance to noncrypto deals, pointing to new funding from Abu Dhabi’s MGX fund as proof of outside support. Teng also joined The Digital Chamber’s advisory board to support balanced crypto laws.

In the discussion, the Binance CEO stressed that the exchange is now focused on the future. He also reiterated that regulation on the crypto market brings certainty and growth.