WLFI, ASTER Post Double-Digit Gains as CZ Pardoned

As the crypto community discusses the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to pardon Binance (BNB) founder Changpeng Zhao, known colloquially as CZ, some altcoins associated with this historic step are surging in price.

WLFI, ASTER amid top gainers as U.S. president pardons CZ

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a cryptocurrency of the eponymous platform backing USD1 stablecoin, is up by 12% today. In the last 24 hours, WLFI is the third-fastest growing cryptocurrency in the top 100. WLFI's price hit a local high around $0.14.

The price of WLFI jumped after the U.S. president's announcement that he decided to pardon Binance (BNB) founder CZ. While both Binance and CZ deny all formal associations with WLFI, the largest exchange was the first major trading platform to list WLFI in September.

Also, the price of Aster (ASTER), a core native cryptocurrency of the no-KYC on-chain perps trading platform, spiked from $0.94 to $1.13 in almost no time.

The ASTER price, as such, added 20%. The exchange was supported by Binance's CZ from the first public release, and, thanks to this public introduction managed to siphon the share of Hyperliquid's traders and liquidity.

Other excellent performers include ChainOpera AI (COAI), which is in the spotlight with its 33.5% rally; Zcash (ZEC), which is up by 9.8%, and Solana's top-tier platforms Jupiter (JUP) and Pump.fun (PUMP).

Binance's crypto BNB also outperforms market

BNB, a core native cryptocurrency of the Binance ecosystem, spiked from $1,060 to $1,140, adding 7.5% overnight. By press time, the price of BNB slightly stabilized around $1,107, up 4% in 24 hours.

As covered by U.Today previously, Binance founder CZ was pardoned yesterday, on Oct. 23, 2025. This step was announced as yet another attempt to end the "war on crypto" associated with the previous U.S. administration.

As CZ has already been released from jail after having pleaded guilty to a criminal money laundering charge and spending four months behind bars, the only practical consequence of the pardon is that he can now get back to the leadership of Binance (BNB).