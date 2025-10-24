AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    WLFI, ASTER Post Double-Digit Gains as CZ Pardoned

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 24/10/2025 - 15:52
    World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and Aster (ASTER), two cryptos associated with Binance founder CZ, are on fire after his surprising pardon.
    Advertisement
    WLFI, ASTER Post Double-Digit Gains as CZ Pardoned
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As the crypto community discusses the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to pardon Binance (BNB) founder Changpeng Zhao, known colloquially as CZ, some altcoins associated with this historic step are surging in price.

    WLFI, ASTER amid top gainers as U.S. president pardons CZ

    World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a cryptocurrency of the eponymous platform backing USD1 stablecoin, is up by 12% today. In the last 24 hours, WLFI is the third-fastest growing cryptocurrency in the top 100. WLFI's price hit a local high around $0.14.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    The price of WLFI jumped after the U.S. president's announcement that he decided to pardon Binance (BNB) founder CZ. While both Binance and CZ deny all formal associations with WLFI, the largest exchange was the first major trading platform to list WLFI in September.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Ripple Prime Officially Introduced
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple Founder Cashes out Insane $764 Million in XRP Since 2018, JPMorgan Greenlights Bitcoin and Ethereum, Elon Musk's Tesla's Bitcoin Profit Hits $80 Million
    Top U.S. Digital Assets Official Patrick Witt Joins Ripple Swell
    Ripple CTO Names Key Threat for Hard Crypto Wallets, Dogecoin (DOGE) Treasury Soon to Go Public, Peter Brandt Responds to Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action — Crypto News Digest

    Also, the price of Aster (ASTER), a core native cryptocurrency of the no-KYC on-chain perps trading platform, spiked from $0.94 to $1.13 in almost no time. 

    Advertisement

    The ASTER price, as such, added 20%. The exchange was supported by Binance's CZ from the first public release, and, thanks to this public introduction managed to siphon the share of Hyperliquid's traders and liquidity.

    Other excellent performers include ChainOpera AI (COAI), which is in the spotlight with its 33.5% rally; Zcash (ZEC), which is up by 9.8%, and Solana's top-tier platforms Jupiter (JUP) and Pump.fun (PUMP).

    Binance's crypto BNB also outperforms market

    BNB, a core native cryptocurrency of the Binance ecosystem, spiked from $1,060 to $1,140, adding 7.5% overnight. By press time, the price of BNB slightly stabilized around $1,107, up 4% in 24 hours.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Binance founder CZ was pardoned yesterday, on Oct. 23, 2025. This step was announced as yet another attempt to end the "war on crypto" associated with the previous U.S. administration.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 10/23/2025 - 15:12
    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Pardoned
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    As CZ has already been released from jail after having pleaded guilty to a criminal money laundering charge and spending four months behind bars, the only practical consequence of the pardon is that he can now get back to the leadership of Binance (BNB).

    #Binance #Aster #WLFI
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 24, 2025 - 15:45
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 24
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 15:34
    XRP Ledger Secures $40 Million Tokenization in Brazil With 500% Upside Potential
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 15:52
    WLFI, ASTER Post Double-Digit Gains as CZ Pardoned
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 24, 2025 - 15:45
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 24
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 15:34
    XRP Ledger Secures $40 Million Tokenization in Brazil With 500% Upside Potential
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all