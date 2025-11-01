AdvertisementAdvert.
    Binance Bitcoin Whale Activity Surges, Hints at More Upside

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 1/11/2025 - 14:52
    Bitcoin (BTC) whales on Binance (BNB) are aggressively increasing the size of their orders, CryptoQuant analyst says.
    The average spot Bitcoin (BTC) order size on Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume and user count, jumped to an incredible $1.96 million, CryptoQuant's community analyst noticed. The upsurge is caused by activity of whales estimating the current level as an attractive entry point.

    Binance whales are in a rush, average spot Bitcoin (BTC) orders skyrocket

    The average USD-denominated Bitcoin (BTC) spot order size on the world's top cryptocurrency exchange Binance (BNB) has been surging since mid-October. As of the latest data, it climbed to $1.96 million, CryptoQuant's community analyst Arab Chain shared in his CryptoQuant Quicktake post.

    The expert attributes this activity to whales, institutional participants and the largest private investors. Their trading patterns increasingly dominate Binance's spot market activity.

    At the same time, the surging average spot order size is amplified by the inflow of liquidity to Binance (BNB) and the growing spot trading volume. The daily spot trading volume on Binance (BTC) exceeded $2.82 billion for Bitcoin's pairs.

    This combination of factors demonstrates that whales remain the major driving force of current processes — and the ongoing Binance patterns should be treated as whale-driven accumulation and not retail-driven one.

    It should be noted that the biggest upsurge of the average spot price position for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on Binance (BNB) was registered amid the Oct. 10 price collapse. In just 24 hours, whales pushed the metric over $4.8 million, with an over 100% upsurge in just a day.

    Whales are buying dip?

    Also, more and more whales are joining the ranks of long-term holders, while exchanges' reserves are drying up step by step.

    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, just closed its worst October in years. Last month was controversial, with both bulls and bears having lost their money due to liquidations.

    Bitcoin (BTC) surged to a new all-time high at $126 200 on Oct. 6, 2025. Then, after the coordinated Oct. 10 crash, Bitcoin (BTC) plunged to $106,000, the lowest since mid-June, in less than a week.

    Right now, Bitcoin (BTC) is struggling to stay above $110 000, a psychologically crucial level. According to the cycle theory, Bitcoin (BTC) should have its peak this quarter as it is the Q4 of the first post-halving year.

    #Bitcoin News
