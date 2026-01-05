Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for January 5

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 5/01/2026 - 16:29
    Can traders expect SHIB to test the $0.000010 range soon?
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 5
    Bulls are trying to hold the initiative, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    Unlike other coins, the price of SHIB has declined by 2.51% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local support at $0.00000862. However, if a bounce back does not happen and the daily bar closes near that mark, the correction may continue to the $0.00000850 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB has failed to keep rising after yesterday's bullish closure. If the situation does not change by tomorrow, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves.

    In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.00000860-$0.000090 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the nearest level at $0.00000918. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.000010 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000874 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
