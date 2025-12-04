'Satoshi Nakamoto Smartest Man in History': World's Top IQ Holder

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, YoungHoon Kim, known for holding one of the highest recorded IQ scores in the world, reveals his thoughts about Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Kim calls the Bitcoin creator one of the greatest minds ever. "I think Satoshi Nakamoto is the smartest man in history," Kim, who boasts of an IQ score of 276, said.

Satoshi Nakamoto is the pseudonym for the person or persons who created Bitcoin, published the Bitcoin white paperand deployed Bitcoin's original reference implementation. Satoshi, who devised the first blockchain database, was active in the development of Bitcoin until December 2010.

Kim's statement celebrates the legacy of the Bitcoin creator, whose identity remains unknown to the present.

As reported, a statue in honor of BTC creator Satoshi Nakamoto was unveiled in the city of Miami in November; similar statues have been revealed in Vietnam, Lugano Switzerland, El Salvador and Japan.

Satoshi and Bitcoin development

In August 2008, Satoshi registered the domain name bitcoin.org and created a website at that address. On Oct. 31 of the same year, Satoshi Nakamoto published a white paper on the cryptography mailing list "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System," which laid the foundation for the Bitcoin network.

On Jan. 9, 2009, Satoshi released version 0.1 of the Bitcoin software on SourceForge and launched the network by mining the genesis block of Bitcoin (block number 0), which had a reward of 50 Bitcoin.

The pseudonymous Bitcoin creator continued to collaborate with other developers on Bitcoin's software until mid-2010, making all modifications to the source code himself. He then gave control of the source code repository and network alert key to Gavin Andresen and transferred several related domains to various prominent members of the Bitcoin community.

In April 2011, Satoshi wrote in an email to Bitcoin developer Mike Hearn that he had "moved on to other things," disappearing, to never be heard from again — up to now, anyway.