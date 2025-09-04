Are Saylor and Bitcoin Strategy 'Cooked'? Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals Not-So-Bullish Outlook

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As expected this late in the cycle, Michael Saylor's strategy of tying his companies' fortunes to Bitcoin is drawing close inspection, and this time it's the stock chart that is under review.

The task to do this was taken by legendary trader Peter Brandt, who recently posted a weekly view of MSTR and captioned it with a no-compromise question — whether the stock is showing its final top or just pausing before another move higher.

The numbers explain Brandt's dilemma. Since January, the Strategy stock has stayed boxed between $330 and $480. At the lower end of that range, it is now trading at $330.26, down from peaks above $480 earlier in the year.

Is this the top or only a break in the action? $MSTR pic.twitter.com/tOClMEPkKR — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) September 4, 2025

Moving averages have flattened, and volatility has compressed to levels not seen since before the company’s Bitcoin accumulation campaign accelerated in 2024.

State of Bitcoin Strategy of Michael Saylor right now

Behind this drift is Strategy’s balance sheet, which is more exposed to Bitcoin than any other known firm in the world. The company holds 636,505 BTC, acquired at an average price of $73,765. At today’s value, that portfolio equals $70,470,000,000. The position leaves the firm showing a stunning gain of about 50%.

The correlation between Bitcoin and MSTR remains key. The two are moving almost in sync, but the chart shows hesitation about how much more investors are willing to assign to Michael Saylor's Strategy.

Brandt's question really captures the moment. If the MSTR price falls below $330, it suggests limits to the equity case. But if it rises above $480, then Strategy is confirmed as the purest Bitcoin proxy available on traditional exchanges.