    Are Saylor and Bitcoin Strategy 'Cooked'? Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals Not-So-Bullish Outlook

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 4/09/2025 - 9:52
    There's hard question to answer for Michael Saylor and his Bitcoin Strategy, and person to ask it is legendary trader Peter Brandt
    Cover image via youtu.be

    As expected this late in the cycle, Michael Saylor's strategy of tying his companies' fortunes to Bitcoin is drawing close inspection, and this time it's the stock chart that is under review.

    The task to do this was taken by legendary trader Peter Brandt, who recently posted a weekly view of MSTR and captioned it with a no-compromise question — whether the stock is showing its final top or just pausing before another move higher.

    The numbers explain Brandt's dilemma. Since January, the Strategy stock has stayed boxed between $330 and $480. At the lower end of that range, it is now trading at $330.26, down from peaks above $480 earlier in the year.

    Moving averages have flattened, and volatility has compressed to levels not seen since before the company’s Bitcoin accumulation campaign accelerated in 2024.

    State of Bitcoin Strategy of Michael Saylor right now

    Behind this drift is Strategy’s balance sheet, which is more exposed to Bitcoin than any other known firm in the world. The company holds 636,505 BTC, acquired at an average price of $73,765. At today’s value, that portfolio equals $70,470,000,000. The position leaves the firm showing a stunning gain of about 50%.

    The correlation between Bitcoin and MSTR remains key. The two are moving almost in sync, but the chart shows hesitation about how much more investors are willing to assign to Michael Saylor's Strategy.

    Brandt's question really captures the moment. If the MSTR price falls below $330, it suggests limits to the equity case. But if it rises above $480, then Strategy is confirmed as the purest Bitcoin proxy available on traditional exchanges.

