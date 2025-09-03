Advertisement
    Key Bitcoin 3-Word Post by Saylor Can Impact Your Future: Details

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 3/09/2025 - 10:39
    Bitcoin advocate Saylor reacts as Bitcoin recovers above $111,000
    Key Bitcoin 3-Word Post by Saylor Can Impact Your Future: Details
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Michael Saylor, a vocal Bitcoin evangelist and financial iconoclast, who founded Strategy, has published a tweet that may be interpreted as a broad piece of advice to everyone who cares about their future and not only entrepreneurs.

    Saylor has once again spoken about the future and what one should best do now to prepare for it. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has added 2.37% and soared from $108,850 to the $111,430 zone over the past 24 hours.

    Saylor advocates for Bitcoin-based future

    Saylor published an AI-generated image showing himself standing in a futuristic urban setting with digital overlays, which likely symbolize his ultra-bullish belief that Bitcoin is a transformative digital commodity and asset that will totally dominate the market in the future.

    He has many times publicly likened buying Bitcoin now to buying Manhattan land in the 19th century, hinting that if the latter transformed into the world’s financial center a hundred years later, the same may happen to Bitcoin and will turn it into the basis of all financial operations and other assets.

    Saylor proves his point by buying 4,048 BTC

    A day earlier, Michael Saylor announced that his treasury company, Strategy, had purchased another massive Bitcoin lump. This time, they raised enough money to acquire 4,048 BTC, spending approximately $449.3 million on it.

    This purchase has propelled Strategy’s total holdings to an eye-twitching 636,505 Bitcoins worth $70,918,241,391 at the current prices. Thus, Strategy has managed to achieve a Bitcoin yield of 25.7% year-to-date in 2025 thanks to raising the money for Bitcoin acquisition via its financial tools — MSTR, STRC, STRK, STRF and STRD.

    Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Strategy
